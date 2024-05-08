NFL Schedule 2024: Ranking 3 best options to face the Chiefs in season opener
By Lior Lampert
On Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET, the entire 2024 NFL schedule is set to be released, per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.
Executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL media Hans Schroeder sent a message to teams on Tuesday to notify them of the news. However, Fischer notes that the announcement came six days later than most expected, and the cause for the delay remains unclear. Regardless, now we know precisely when the league will reveal the 18-week regular season schedule.
With that out of the way, all eyes turn to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to defend their consecutive Super Bowl titles and become the first NFL franchise ever to win three straight. It won't be easy, especially with a target on their back, but they have proven ready for any challenge.
While we already know who the Chiefs' 17 opponents for 2024 are, we don't know what order they will face these foes in. However, it's safe to assume they will host someone in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium come Week 1. Here, we will rank the three best options for an exciting home opener against the reigning champs of the potential choices.
3. Baltimore Ravens
Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are likely as eager for a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game as we are after losing as favorites at home, squandering an incredible opportunity to reach the big game. So why not have these two conference rivals and powerhouses go at it to start the 2024 NFL campaign?
Jackson threw a 30-yard touchdown to wide receiver Zay Flowers with roughly five minutes remaining in the first quarter, marking the first and only time the Ravens found the end zone against the Chiefs in that contest, finishing the game with 10 points -- a far cry from their fourth-ranked scoring offense during the regular season (28.4).
The Chiefs and Ravens are the two consensus betting favorites to win the AFC this upcoming year and have only improved their rosters from 2023 during the offseason, making this a clash of titans.
Moreover, we would see four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry make his highly anticipated Ravens debut on a grand scale.
There are many reasons why the Ravens and Chiefs make for a compelling Week 1 matchup. But the battle between Mahomes and Jackson, debatably the two best quarterbacks in the league, is enough reason for this to be a season-opening affair.
2. Cincinnati Bengals
This matchup hinges on the status of Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who was spotted throwing for the first time since undergoing season-ending wrist surgery in November of last year on Monday. While he appears to be faring well in his recovery process and trending towards being ready for the start of training camp, a lot can change between now and then.
Arguably the biggest threat to the Chiefs since Burrow entered the picture, these two teams have met in the AFC Championship in two of the past three seasons, each winning one game by a game-winning field goal, either in the final seconds of regulation or overtime. In other words, it is hard-fought and closely contested whenever Cincy and Kansas City go toe-to-toe.
Even when the Bengals traveled to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17 this past season without Burrow, it was a tight match, with Cincy taking a 17-7 first-half lead with backup quarterback Jake Browning under center before the Chiefs ultimately came back to win 25-17. Many will also remember when Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase told reporters that "nothing" about Kansas City's secondary stands out to him leading up to this game, highlighting the budding rivalry forming.
Barring any setbacks with Burrow, the Chiefs hosting the Bengals would make for a fun and thrilling home opener.
1. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans took the world by storm last season in their first year of the Demeco Ryans-C.J. Stroud era, putting everyone on notice. Now, they enter 2024 on the radar of rival teams and with newfound expectations. What better way to make a statement than to face the reigning Super Champions on their home field in Week 1 and stick it to them?
Stroud looked every bit the part of a transformational franchise signal-caller en route to earning 2023 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, now adding four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs to an already-ascending pass-catching corps consisting of Nico Collins and Tank Dell. The Texans also brought in veteran workhorse running back Joe Mixon to shoulder their backfield load, making Houston one of the most formidable and star-studded NFL offenses.
Moreover, the Texans boast one of the best offensive lines in football, which would make for an exciting battle in the trenches between them and Chiefs dynamic pass-rushing unit, led by All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.
We didn't have the privilege of seeing Mahomes versus Stroud last year. But seeing them face off for the first of what will likely be several high-stakes meetings throughout their respective careers for a home opener in Kansas City would make for an exhilarating atmosphere.