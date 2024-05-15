The NFL is just trolling the Dolphins with a cold weather game on Thanksgiving
By John Buhler
The Miami Dolphins will be like many transplants begrudgingly going back to the Midwest for Thanksgiving this year. That's right. South Florida's finest will be playing a primetime game on Thanksgiving night this season on the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field. Instead of kicking back, relaxing and watching some Egg Bowl shenanigans, the Dolphins will have to try and stay warm.
Despite playing in a division that features three Northeast rivals with outdoor stadiums in East Rutherford, Foxborough and Orchard Park, the weather rarely cooperates for the supposed fish mammals from Miami Gardens. The worst part in this is Miami definitely maybe might be good this year. Unless you root for an AFC East rival, how can you not love what Mike McDaniel is all about?
Frankly, whoever wins this game between the Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers might be good enough to be more than just a Super Bowl pretender. Oh, don't get me wrong. These are probably two of the 10 best teams in the league next year, but only five or six have a real shot at getting to New Orleans next February. In time, maybe the Dolphins or the Packers may be good enough to get there?
The NFL can't stop creeping onto other league's turf this season. They're addicted to the shindig.
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas and one day Presidents' Day, the NFL is going to want it all!
Miami Dolphins forced to go outside on Frozen Tundra this Thanksgiving
It's an epidemic, really. My job requires me to sit in front of a computer screen and get cooked by some delicious blue light for 40-plus hours a week. I am not sure I am any better for it, but I've got bills to pay and a mouth to feed, so here I go again on my own from inside my home. To be clear, if I was living in Miami, I would not want to go outside either, especially if I was in Green Bay in late November.
I may wear tight jeans every day as glorified dude leggings, but being cold sucks. At least when I sweat, I am actively losing weight. I might be burning calories when I shiver, but I'd rather have my brain cooked like a hot dog than turn into a human popsicle. People and birds go south for the winter for a reason. McDaniel may hail from Denver originally, but why does the NFL have to be so darn cold?
You know what I like about cold-weather football? The fact I get to watch it inside and not have to freeze my ass off. For those who are all about this being the way the game was meant to be played, ask yourself why the Super Bowl never comes to your city. Miami is a tremendous event city and Green Bay is about the Packers. Hopefully, we can de-thaw these blubbery fish things we put on ice...
Remember, when Dolphins cry in the cold it freezes to their eyeballs before they go Third Eye Blind.