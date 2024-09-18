NFL standings by point differential: NFC South is the best and worst
There is no such thing as a concrete, definitive takeaway after two weeks of the NFL season. We have hunches, theories, inklings, but we don't know anything with absolute certainty. There is simply too much noise. I was never much of a math person, but I did take statistics in college. Small sample sizes are not to be trusted.
That said, we can't learn much from the NFL standings as they lie. There are a few more obvious trends worth taking to the bank — Bryce Young can't win games, the Chiefs still have it, etc. — but as Week 3 quickly approaches, we must avoid getting to caught up in "0-2" versus "2-0."
Look me in the eyes and tell me that the Pittsburgh Steelers with Justin Fields under center are better than the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson at QB. That's what I thought. Guess which team is 2-0.
Perhaps more valuable than straight win-loss splits is point differential. There are plenty of 1-1 teams with a more dominant performance on tape than their 2-0 counterparts, while some 0-2 teams are winless by the skin of their teeth, probably because they lost slugfests against high-quality opponents.
Here are how the NFL standings currently sit in terms of point differential.
NFL standings ordered by point differential through Week 2
AFC East
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Buffalo Bills
+27
2-0
2
New England Patriots
+3
1-1
3
New York Jets
-6
1-1
4
Miami Dolphins
-18
1-1
The Patriots are by far the best story in the AFC East so far. Through two weeks, Jerod Mayo has his team trading blows with bonafide postseason contenders. New England's defense smothered Joe Burrow in Week 1, while Rhamondre Stevenson and the offense put legitimate stress on a very good Seahawks D in Week 2.
On the other hand, the Dolphins are in a bind. Their Week 2 blowout loss to Buffalo was an extension of last season's disappointing finish and it resulted in a potentially career-redefining concussion for Tua Tagovailoa, which leaves Miami's short and long-term outlook shrouded in uncertainty.
AFC North
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Pittsburgh Steelers
+15
2-0
2
Cincinnati Bengals
-7
0-2
3
Baltimore Ravens
-10
0-2
4
Cleveland Browns
-11
1-1
The Browns remain utterly fraudulent. The Bengals and Ravens, meanwhile, are two of the most fearsome 0-2 teams you will find. Both groups have serious issues to overcome, but Cincy was oh so close to toppling the Chiefs in Week 2. Meanwhile, Baltimore played the reigning champs extremely close in Week 1. So, hold off on the panic. The NFL season is long, and aberrational trends will self-correct with time.
The Steelers are 2-0 despite possessing the league's most uninspiring offense, which is a credit to T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh's ravenous defense.
AFC South
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Houston Texans
+8
2-0
2
Indianapolis Colts
-8
0-2
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
-8
0-2
4
Tennessee Titans
-14
0-2
Well, the AFC South appears a bit lopsided at first glance. There is still plenty of time for a dark horse to emerge, but the Texans' offense is a legitimate force. Meanwhile, the Colts, Jags, and Titans all appear to be suffering from the growing pains inherent to young, unproven teams. Jacksonville should probably be the most alarmed of the bunch after that Trevor Lawrence contract.
AFC West
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Los Angeles Chargers
+35
2-0
2
Kansas City Chiefs
+8
2-0
3
Las Vegas Raiders
-9
1-1
4
Denver Broncos
-13
0-2
This is a classic example of how deceiving a small sample size can be without context. The Chargers look excellent, but playing the Panthers is a cheat code for point differential purposes. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are 2-0 after facing two established postseason foes in Baltimore and Cincinnati. One 2-0 is not like the other.
NFC East
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Philadelphia Eagles
+4
1-1
2
Dallas Cowboys
-9
1-1
3
Washington Commanders
-14
1-1
4
New York Giants
-25
0-2
The NFC East may not be the powerhouse we thought it was. The jury is still out on the Eagles after a 22-21 victory loss to the Falcons on Monday Night Football, but it's hard not to be concerned about the state of the Cowboys following their 44-19 loss to New Orleans on Sunday. This is still a two-horse race — Washington and New York are bottom feeders — but perhaps it won't be quite as entertaining as we initially expected.
NFC North
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Minnesota Vikings
+28
2-0
2
Detroit Lions
+2
1-1
3
Chicago Bears
+1
1-1
4
Green Bay Packers
+1
1-1
Well, from the looks of it, the Vikings are just fine without Kirk Cousins. The rest of the NFC North has been pleasantly competitive, too. Green Bay won on Sunday without its starting QB, while Chicago's defense could be enough to carry Caleb Williams to victory now and again while he learns the ropes. In the end, however, Detroit still profiles as the favorite to emerge on top of this division.
NFC South
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
New Orleans Saints
+62
2-0
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+21
2-0
3
Atlanta Falcons
-7
1-1
4
Carolina Panthers
-60
0-2
This is just hilarious.
The Saints are, apparently, the best offense in the NFL with Klint Kubiak calling the shots. The Panthers, on the other hand, are already approaching the point of no return with former No. 1 pick Bryce Young, who will soon transition to observing Andy Dalton from the sideline.
NFC West
Rank
Team
Point Diff.
Record
1
Arizona Cardinals
+25
1-1
2
Seattle Seahawks
+9
2-0
3
San Francisco 49ers
+7
1-1
4
Los Angeles Rams
-37
0-2
The Rams are officially in panic mode. A narrow Week 1 loss in Detroit was innocent enough, but getting routed by the Cardinals in Week 2 was a more alarming outcome. Puka Nacua is set to miss an extended period of time, while Cooper Kupp was also banged up over the weekend. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford still deserve a certain level of respect, but the Rams were barely a postseason team last year. It could get ugly, fast in 2024-25.