NFL stats: Scoring extremes clash in pair of Week 4 games
There have been some great offensive showings and some horrible defensive performances in the early stages of NFL 2023. There are two games in Week 4 that epitomize those words.
There is a statistical oddity of sorts when it comes to the fourth week of play in the 2023 National Football League. The Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears host the Denver Broncos. The latter is a battle of winless teams. On the other hand, Mike McDaniel’s explosive club takes on a Bills team that has put a combined 75 points on the board in the past two weeks.
My colleague at FanSided, Alicia de Artola, said it best. “Unstoppable force meets unstoppable force and immovable object meets immovable object."
Entering Week 4, excluding the Detroit Lions’ 34-20 Thursday night win at Green Bay, the Dolphins (130) and Bills (91) are 1-2 in the league in points scored. On the other hand, Sean Payton’s squad (122) and Matt Eberflus’ club (106) have allowed the most- and second-most points in the NFL this year.
NFL Stats: Which game has higher score, Dolphins-Bills or Broncos-Bears?
Last week, the Dolphins hung 70 points on the Broncos. A week earlier, the Commanders came away with a 35-33 win at Denver. The Bears have given up 38, 27, and 41 points, respectively, to the Packers, Buccaneers and Chiefs.
Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Buffalo’s Josh Allen have commandeered offenses that rank first and seventh, respectively, in total yards per game this season. The Dolphins’ offensive unit has already reached the end zone 17 times.
So here is an intriguing question come Sunday. Will great offense or poor defense produce the higher-scoring game this weekend? Please cast your vote here…
The Dolphins and Bills are certainly capable of another offensive explosion. The teams played two games at Buffalo in 2022 (including playoffs) and combined for 61 (Week 15) and 65 points (Wild Card Playoffs). As for the Bears and Broncos, never say never when opposing offenses are able to move the football so easily.
The answer should come about 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.