NFL takes drastic action against Chiefs WR Justyn Ross after arrest
The NFL put Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross on the commissioner's exempt list on Friday, days after he was arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident.
Multiple NFL reporters tweeted out the news, including Adam Schefter.
While on the CEI, Ross cannot practice or attend games. On Wednesday, Andy Reid told reporters Ross was with the team and would continue to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. Obviously, that is no longer going to be possible.
While initial reports suggested Ross was arrested on felony charges, he appeared in court on Tuesday and pled not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of domestic battery with no priors and criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000.
Justyn Ross can't practice, play for Chiefs on commissioner's exempt list
The misdemeanor charges make Ross' placement on the exempt list a bit of a surprise. However, when it comes to domestic violence incidents, the league has reason to be cautious.
The allegations against Ross are disturbing. The Kansas City Star reported on audio from the 911 dispatcher telling police that the alleged victim claimed Ross was "dragging her through the house and has torn up the house.”
Ross's next court date isn't until Dec. 4. The NFL may be looking to gain more clarity on his situation before letting him play again. Whether he will have to wait until after that court date is unclear.
Ross went undrafted out of Clemson in 2022 and signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He was expected to contribute on offense but a foot injury kept him out his entire rookie season. This year, he has appeared in seven games with three catches for 34 yards.