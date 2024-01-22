3 NFL teams that need to acquire Derrick Henry this offseason and why
The Tennessee Titans are likely to let Derrick Henry walk in free agency, but some teams can add the former Pro-Bowler to their offense and instantly become contenders
1. Baltimore Ravens
Something tells me Jeff Fisher would be seething if this were to occur, see the old Ravens and Titans rivalry from the early 2000's. Having said that, for an offense that prides itself on running the football, adding one of the biggest backs in the game to that mix would make the Ravens even more dangerous than many (notably Nick Wright and his Chiefs fandom) would be willing to give credit for. Moreover, it would make the Ravens finally be given credit in the press that have not received due to their lack of "flash" and appeal on the stat sheet.
As it pertains to the football field, the offense in Baltimore is heavily predicated on the running game. Also, in their two Super Bowl-winning campaigns, they had powerful running backs in the form of Jamaal Lewis and Ray Rice leading the charge. Adding someone like Derrick Henry, who is from Alabama (Ozzie Newsome's alma mater), would add even more physicality to the team. Moreover, it would continue the tradition of running the ball with effectiveness that has driven the Ravens to success and championships.
The Ravens can use all the stars they can get, especially with how physical the AFC North has been ever since its inception. Derrick Henry would add more value and good omens than being a risky signing, despite his age and the wear on the tires. Eric DeCosta would be praised for this move if he made one. Plus, it would be yet another Ravens win over the Titans, pretty good for Brian Billick's happiness.