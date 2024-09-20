NFL teams should be terrified once Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson get on same page
By James Nolan
The New York Jets cruised through Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots in Week 3. Defensively, Robert Saleh’s squad proved they’re still one of the best. Offensively, Aaron Rodgers showed he can still sling it. He finished the game with two passing touchdowns and 281 passing yards while completing 77 percent of his passes.
One takeaway alarming to Jets fans is the connection between the star quarterback and Garrett Wilson. Even though he caught his first touchdown of the season against New England, he wasn’t in a groove all night. Rodgers missed him on multiple throws, and the 24-year-old receiver didn’t look pleased.
However, there were moments when Wilson and Rodgers were able to connect. The former Ohio State standout became the first first-rounder to catch a touchdown pass from the former Super Bowl Champion.
Jets offense could get scary once Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson get on same page
Rodgers knows how great Wilson is, and certainly knows he has to get him involved more as the season progresses.
Through three games this season, Wilson has just 150 receiving yards on 15 catches. Those numbers aren’t bad by any means, but everyone thought he would take a huge step forward with the future Hall of Fame QB throwing him the ball.
Allen Lazard and Rodgers are on the same page already, and it’s paying off for New York’s offense. Mike Williams is also acclimating into the system at a good pace, coming off a torn ACL from last season. Once Wilson and Rodgers get on the same page, fans could see this offense explode. That's what Rodgers himself told Amazon Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.
The Jets star wideout had Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, James Johnson, Chris Strevler, and Mike White as his QBs through his first two seasons in the league. He managed to put together back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. There’s no question he’s one of the top receivers in the NFL, but once Rodgers finds the connection with him, he could become a legitimate top-five WR.