What NFL game is Tom Brady calling in Week 1?
By John Buhler
Oh, this is going to be something... While he is still in his mid-40s, we will be two years removed from Tom Brady playing in the NFL. He retired last season and spent a year out of football. While he has attempted to dabble in professional sports franchise ownership, Brady is now officially a broadcaster for FOX. He joins the No.1 booth for FOX alongside Kevin Burkhardt, much to Greg Olsen's chagrin.
Even though he played the bulk of his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in the AFC as the greatest player in New England Patriots franchise history, Brady did finish his illustrious playing career on an NFC team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The guy transcends conference ties, so it served FOX to put him in the booth as soon as he was ready. It remains to be seen if he'll be good at this new gig of his.
Tom Brady will call Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns for NFL Week 1
In typical FOX fashion, Brady and Burkhardt will be calling the signature late afternoon game pretty much every week. For Week 1, Brady and Burkhardt will be traveling to Northeast Ohio to see the Cleveland Browns host America's Team in the Dallas Cowboys. These are two mega brands with serious playoff aspirations, but may have some work to do to prove if they are Super Bowl-caliber.
Broadcasters have been a hot-button topic for quite some time, so we can't wait to see Brady do this.
We have seen in recent years many recently retired players go straight from the field and into the broadcasting booth. For as good as Greg Olsen has been for FOX, it has been hit-or-miss for Tony Romo at CBS, and it was a complete and unmitigated disaster for Jason Witten's one year at ESPN. Hopefully, Brady has been paying close attention to learn from his predecessors' wins and losses.
While I have no idea if Brady calling games on FOX is going to take, I do know that he will put in a ton of preparation and will be incredibly knowledgable of the teams he is covering each week. I anticipate that Brady will be able to speak clearly and candidly in precise, eight-second soundbites. What I need to see is how relatable he will be to the common man watching this game from the comforts of home.
To be fair, going from being the greatest quarterback of all time, to being the best broadcaster of his generation in only a few years is a tough, tough ask. The late John Madden may have been a Hall of Fame coach, but he was transcendent in the booth, as the greatest color commentator the NFL has ever seen. To be elite at one thing is so hard. To be great at two things is probably just as difficult.
Look for Brady's first game in the booth to be dissect unlike any other broadcaster's debut to date.