NFL trade deadlines biggest seller just became obvious
The Washington Commanders were waiting on the result of the game against the Eagles to set their NFL trade deadline strategy. The loss makes them a seller.
The Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a result that could have huge ramifications for the rest of the NFL.
Ahead of the matchup, Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders' strategy at the NFL trade deadline would hinge on pulling off an upset over Philadelphia. With a 4-4 record, they could push for the playoffs. Dropping to 3-5 after a 38-31 loss, they are likely to shut up shop on the season and listen to trade offers. New ownership has apparently given the green light.
The players most likely to move are Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who are in the final year of their respective contracts and don't look likely to re-sign in Washington.
The Commanders will look to get whatever draft capital they can out of those players and others. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Washington is looking for a second-rounder in return for either of those stars.
Commanders became NFL trade deadline sellers with loss to Eagles
However, Jonathan Allen is not on the trade block, according to Schefter. Washington "wouldn't even have the conversation with other teams," Schefter's sources said.
Other players with potential trade value, according to Schefter, include backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Cody Barton and cornerback Kendall Fuller.
Other starters heading for free agency at the end of the season are linebackers Davis Mayo, safety Kamren Curl and kicker Joey Slye
The Commanders flirted with beating the Eagles and changing their trade deadline fate. They led 17-10 at halftime and held a 24-17 lead with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
However, the Eagles exploded with three touchdowns in the final frame to end the upset bid. Jamison Crowder's touchdown with one minute to go gave Washington the chance to go for an onside kick but nothing came of that.