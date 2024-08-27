NFL trade grade: Chiefs bolster LB room with former Cardinals 3rd rounder
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs have landed edge rusher Cameron Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
As Rapoport notes, the Chiefs are sending a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for Thomas. After two uninspiring seasons in Arizona, the 2022 third-round pick heads to Kansas City, a much more favorable situation.
Thomas will round out a Chiefs pass-rushing unit led by All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Considering the deal falls right before the league's roster cutdown day on August 27th, he presumably wasn't going to make the Cardinals' 53-man group. Instead, he gets a clean slate and a shot at redemption with the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Despite Thomas having amassed only three total sacks in his first two years as a pro, there's reason to believe he can turn things around. His lack of production has been undeniably disappointing, especially considering his draft pedigree and collegiate résumé. However, that can also be because of his limited usage and the shortage of capable pass rushers surrounding him. Perhaps his new environment in Kansas City can maximize his talents, which is what the Chiefs are betting on for an inexpensive cost.
As a junior at San Diego State in 2021, Thomas earned Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. He recorded 71 total tackles (20.5 for loss) with 11.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The 24-year-old has failed to replicate his incredible success from college, but time's on his side to right the ship.
With two years remaining on his rookie contract, the Chiefs will have ample opportunity to evaluate Thomas. Albeit a reclamation project, he'll have chances to establish himself as part of the team's long-term plans.
Following an impressive preseason effort, the Chiefs saw enough from Thomas to take a flier on him. He logged eight tackles and three sacks across 90 defensive snaps, earning an overall Pro Football Focus player grade of 77.7.
Somehow, the rich continue to get richer. The Chiefs acquired a potential impact player for virtually nothing in Thomas. Regardless, the former Aztec standout must prove he can right the ship to make this worthwhile. But the reward certainly outweighs the risk.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are essentially cutting their losses on Thomas, who they spent the No. 87 overall selection not too long ago. Their return package is almost as disappointing as his insufficient impact on the franchise.