NFL trade grades: Clearing up who really won the Lions-Rams Matthew Stafford deal

these Jared Goff v Matthew Stafford numbers since their trade



FREAKY



since the 2021 trade...



Goff: 24 wins

Stafford: 24 wins



Goff: 66% comp %

Stafford: 66% comp %



Goff: 41 turnovers

Stafford: 41 turnovers



Goff: 46% success rate

Stafford: 46% success rate



Goff: 78 pass TDs… https://t.co/QggyVvok6d