NFL trade grades: Commanders hand Eagles, Jalen Hurts more help with Jahan Dotson deal
By Scott Rogust
It is rare for division rivals to make a trade with one another. After all, they are competing head-to-head twice a season to try and get to the playoffs and, ultimately, try to win the Super Bowl.
In the NFC East, we have already seen the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys make a trade, albeit a minor one, involving veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles made a deal but has much higher consequences than the aforementioned trade.
The MMQB's Albert Breer was first to report that the Commanders are trading wide receiver Jahan Doton and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks.
NFL trade grades: Eagles acquire WR Jahan Dotson from rival Commanders
This seems like an odd trade on the surface. Dotson was a first-round pick by the Commanders just two years ago out of Penn State. He seemingly solidified himself as the second wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin on the depth chart. Why would the Commanders cut bait two years later?
Well, there is a new regime in Washington with head coach Dan Quinn leading the way. Recently, Quinn suggested that there is competition for the WR2 position on the depth chart, which was worth noting that that role was held by Dotson.
The MMQB's Albert Breer reports that the Commanders have received calls for Dotson, "as it became clear his role in Kliff Kingsbury's offense as in flux."
If there is a big-name player available, it's safe to assume that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman will call. Seriously, why do teams keep giving Roseman help? Joking, of course. But it does feel like Roseman capitalizes on these opportunities.
The Eagles wide receiving corps was already stout with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, both of whom were extended by the team this offseason. Oh, and the team signed running back Saquon Barkley to help alleviate the pressure of quarterback Jalen Hurts' shoulders. Now, the Eagles get Dotson, who should slot in as the WR3 on the depth chart.
Through two seasons, Dotson caught 84 passes for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 targets.
The Eagles are going all-in after falling incredibly short in the playoffs last year. As for the Commanders, they get a return for a player they seemingly planned on moving on from one way or another. Not that it was a spectacular return by any means, but a return nonetheless. Do the Commanders have something up their sleeves with this extra draft capital?
Eagles grade: A
Commanders grade: C+