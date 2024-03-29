NFL trade grades: Jets fortify defense with Haason Reddick, Eagles add trade chip
The New York Jets will add Haason Reddick to their defense in 2024.
The New York Jets are acquiring OLB Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In exchange, the Eagles will receive a conditional 2026 third-round pick. It becomes a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.75 percent of snaps this season and records 10+ sacks.
For the Eagles, this is a money move. Reddick is due for a new contract and the Eagles, with no shortage of expensive defenders on the roster, decided to move on. New York, meanwhile, reinforces its pass rush. Reddick has made back-to-back Pro Bowls.
At 29 years old, Reddick will not receive a new deal from the Jets. New York will instead receive a compensatory pick if he leaves in free agency. So, the Jets have the option to extend Reddick after the season, or let him walk and recoup NFL Draft value.
NFL trade grades: Eagles send Haason Reddick to Jets
All of a sudden, New York's defense looks quite formidable. Reddick is in the prime of his career. He joins an excellent linebacker room that already includes reigning first-team All-Pro Quincy Williams, as well as five-time Pro Bowl ILB C.J. Mosley.
Last season was a mild step back for Reddick after a tremendous 2022 campaign, but he still managed 11.0 sacks and 38 tackles, along with 23 QB hits. He is going to consistently blow up the pocket and put pressure on the quarterback.
With dudes like Sauce Gardner in the mix as well, New York should have no trouble putting together a postseason-caliber defense next season. The Jets allowed 292.3 yards per game on average in 2023, third-best in the NFL. They were second against the pass, but 25th against the run. Reddick will help in both areas, ideally.
There is obvious risk tied to the amount New York gave up, but the potential for a compensatory pick takes the edge off. This is a reasonable price to pay for Pro Bowl productivity on the edge, with New York directing all its focus toward competing for next season's Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers' longevity is an open-ended question, so the Jets are naturally pushing all their chips in.
As for Philadelphia, this is a deal centered on finances. Reddick was a hometown kid who played his best football across two years with the Eagles. He will be sorely missed, but with Brandon Graham still in the mix, not to mention up-and-comers like Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith, Philadelphia should be able to adequately cover for Reddick's absence by committee.
Value-wise, it's hard to imagine the Eagles doing much better for an expiring vet of Reddick's stature. He has a good chance of meeting the benchmarks to convert that third-round pick into a second-round pick. The Jets will ride Reddick so long as the production is there, which it will be. So, Philadelphia has another trade chip in the arsenal or a chance to reinforce the defense via on draft night in a couple years.