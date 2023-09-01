NFL trade grades: Regrading the T.J. Hockenson deal after Vikings payday
The Minnesota Vikings made T.J. Hockenson a very rich man this summer. How does last season's trade look in hindsight?
The Minnesota Vikings rewarded T.J. Hockenson's productive 2022 season with the richest tight end contract in NFL history. Hockenson will make $68.5 million over the next four years, $42.5 million of which is guaranteed. Safe to say the team values the two-time Pro Bowler.
With the notable exception of running backs, players at almost every position are shattering contract records with each passing year. The Vikings traded for Hockenson at last season's deadline to cover for the absence of an injured Irv Smith. The difference was immediately felt.
Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins doesn't lean on Hockenson the same way Jared Goff did in Detroit, but there's no denying the value of such a monster pass-catcher in the middle of the offense. Hockenson was often the star of the show in Detroit. Now, he's part of a deep well of receiving talent in Minnesota.
Justin Jefferson and first-round pick Jordan Addison will flank the perimeter for the Vikings' offense. Jefferson is the best player at his position. Hockenson can't quite claim the same stature at tight end, but he's near the top. The Vikings finished second in the NFL in passing yards last season (4,818) and that number could increase with a full season of Hockenson.
With the benefit of hinsight — and an expensive new contract on the books — let's regrade the Vikings' trade.
Regrading the Vikings' trade for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson
Aryanna Prasad gave the Vikings an "easy A" and the Lions a "B" when the deal went down last November. The Vikings received Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
That's a steep price to pay, but it's clear the Vikings were always willing to invest in Hockenson long term. Before his arrival in Minnesota, Hockeson was averaging a staggering 15.7 yards per catch in Detroit's explosive offense. He played seven games with the Lions last season, totaling 26 receptions for 395 yards (!!!) and three touchdowns.
It was a slightly different story with Minnesota. Hockenson played 10 games (seven starts) with Kirk Cousins under center. His yards per catch plummeted to 8.7, but he still managed 60 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns during that span.
Essentially, Hockenson's target share went up, but his routes fell closer to the line of scrimmage. That makes sense for a team that engineers a lot of its long-distance throws for Justin Jefferson. Cousins is also older than Detroit's Goff and averages fewer yards per pass attempt. It was a different offensive setup for Hockenson, but a fruitful one nonetheless.
Minnesota's offense has only gotten more potent over the summer. Dalvin Cook's absence at running back will be a change, but Alexander Mattison has proven time and time again that he's capable of similarly dominant numbers when thrust into the limelight. The Vikings' offense should be as balanced and explosive as ever.
The Lions, meanwhile, moved up from No. 48 to No. 45 on draft night (costing them a fifth-round pick) to select Alabama DB Brian Branch in the second round. We don't know the outcome of the 2024 third-round pick yet.
Detroit should be content with Hockenson's replacements at tight end. Brock Wright averaged 12.0 yards per catch and accumulated 216 yards and four touchdowns on 18 receptions last season. He started all 10 games after Hockenson's departure. Detroit also used the No. 34 pick in April's NFL Draft on Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta. The Lions' tight end room is a bit more by-committee now, but there's big-play talent at the position.
Even with the benefit of hindsight, it's hard to disagree with our assessment last season. The Vikings are big winners due to Hockenson's natural talent, but the Lions made out reasonably well and are have multiple in-house replacements worthy of respect.