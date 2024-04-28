NFL trade grades: Regrading the Aaron Rodgers deal with Packers, Jets picks complete
Let's hand out some grades for the Aaron Rodgers trade now all of the picks have become players.
By John Buhler
There is still plenty of time for the primary, secondary, tertiary and ancillary effects of this trade to fully manifest. Now that we are two NFL Drafts removed from Aaron Rodgers being traded away by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, let's hand out some trade grades, shall we? Admittedly, we have no idea what the players the Packers got for Rodgers will become, or Rodgers' final chapter.
This move did do two things that have made the NFL a better product. The first was it made essentially a dead franchise in the Jets worthy of actually talking about. Gang Green still has not made the postseason since Rodgers won his only Super Bowl to date. Assuming he can stay healthy and doesn't have brittle bones pushing 40, we could see the trade still be worthwhile for New York.
The second, and perhaps more important thing this trade did of the two, was it allowed Jordan Love an opportunity to prove himself as an NFL starting quarterback. It wasn't smooth sailing at least initially last year, but he got better as the season progressed, enough to the point where he was one bad throw away from getting to the NFC Championship game. We are very high on Green Bay now.
Without further ado, let's hand out some trade grades for the Rodgers deal one year after the fact.
NFL trade grades: Who won the Aaron Rodgers trade from last spring?
Here is what the Jets got as part of the Rodgers trade made with the Packers last NFL offseason.
New York Jets received alongside Aaron Rodgers
- Aaron Rodgers
- Packers’ 2023 first-round pick: Will McDonald IV
- Packers’ 2023 fifth-round pick (Pick traded to Las Vegas Raiders)
- Raiders 2023 sixth-round pick: Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- Raiders’ 2023 seventh-round pick: Zack Kuntz
And here is what the Packers received in exchange for Rodgers during last NFL offseason.
Green Bay Packers received the following for Aaron Rodgers
- Jets’ 2023 first-round pick: Lukas Van Ness
- Jets’ 2023 second-round pick: Luke Musgrave
- Jets’ 2023 sixth-round pick: Anders Carlson
- Jets’ 2024 second-round pick (Pick traded to the New Orleans Saints)
- Saints’ 2024 second-round pick: Edgerrin Cooper
- Saints’ 2024 fifth-round pick: Javon Solomon
- Saints’ 2024 sixth-round pick: (Pick traded to the Philadelphia Eagles)
Overall, the Jets got Rodgers and two picks from the Packers in the deal. They used the Jets' first-round pick last year on Will McDonald IV, opting to use the fifth-round pick to move back in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets picked up Jarrick Bernard-Converse in the sixth round and Zack Kuntz in the seventh round. Right now, the Jets have basically gotten nothing out of this huge trade.
As for Green Bay, the ink is still dry on the players they got as part of the Rodgers trade. The Packers used their three picks last year on Lukas Van Ness, Luke Musgrave and Anders Carlson. They used the Jets' second-round pick this year to pick up more capital in a deal with the New Orleans Saints. The ended up with Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Solomon, sending a sixth-rounder to Philadelphia.
Ultimately, there is not really a lot to celebrate just yet with this trade. Right now, the Packers have won this trade because of Love's play, and that is about it. The Jets can still potentially win the trade since they acquired the best player in the deal in Rodgers. Only time will tell if this trade will go down as an all-time blunder for the Jets. In the meantime, these grades are closer to being incompletes.
At this time, I have to give the slightest of edges to the Packers, strictly because of Love's play.
Grade: Packers: B-, Jets: C