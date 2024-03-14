NFL trade grades: Seahawks acquire another QB to compete with Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks have traded for Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell.
By Mark Powell
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was on the outs the minute the team acquired Marcus Mariota. The Commanders are closed for business with the No. 2 overall pick, in which they will almost certainly take a quarterback, even though that QB is unlikely to be Caleb Williams.
On Thursday, the Commanders traded Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in a pick swap. ESPN's Adam Schefter made it clear that the Seahawks acquired Howell with the intention of allowing him to compete with Geno Smith for the starting quarterback job. This comes after Drew Lock signed with the New York Giants.
Sam Howell trade details: Who won the Commanders-Seahawks deal?
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sam Howell has been traded to the Seattle Seahawks in a pick swap. Howell has been available for quite some time, as he proved last season he is not the long-term answer at quarterback in Washington. New head coach Dan Quinn plans on having an open competition for the starting QB job in DC, with one of those quarterbacks being the rookie they select with the No. 2 overall pick.
Smith, of course, should have an edge heading into camp as he has done plenty to prove himself in Seattle. However, his injury status plus the success of Drew Lock in a similar offensive system last season leave his status as starting QB in question.
NFL trade grades: Who won the Seahawks-Commanders trade for Sam Howell?
The Commanders essentially moved up by trading Howell, acquiring a third and a fifth in exchange for Howell and a fourth. In acquiring those extra selections, the Commanders can further build for the future while the Seahawks compete in the NFC West in the present.
Mike Macdonald brings with him a new offensive system and regime change in Seattle. Smith will have to prove himself to his new head coach come training camp, as Geno is in the final year of his contract.