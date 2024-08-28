NFL trade grades: The Bills finally added to their roster thanks to in-division deal
By Lior Lampert
It's rare for divisional rivals to help each other out via trade, though we've now seen it happen multiple times in recent weeks. The latest occurrence was between two AFC East foes -- the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills traded undrafted rookie cornerback Brandon Codrington to the Jets, swapping "late-round 2026 picks" to facilitate the transaction.
Since Schefter broke the news, Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg revealed that New York received a sixth-round selection for Codrington and a seventh-rounder. It's not an earth-shattering move by any stretch of the imagination. Nonetheless, it's noteworthy for a Bills franchise that has seen a glut of talent walk out the door for nothing this offseason.
NFL trade grades: The Bills finally added to their roster thanks to an in-division deal with the Jets
Codrington is not a household whatsoever. Nonetheless, his efforts as a special teamer were enough to garner the attention of general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills front office. He's a solid return man who fills a need for Buffalo.
In New York's preseason outing against the Carolina Panthers, Codrington had an impressive 63-yard kick return, demonstrating his excellent speed and vision.
Before taking his talents to the NFL, Codrington spent four seasons at North Carolina Central. During his collegiate career, he made four house calls as a returner (three punts and one kick), averaging 19.7 yards per kick return. Buffalo's special teams unit has been one of their biggest questions heading into the 2024 regular season. But the 23-year-old figures to bear that role instantly upon his arrival, presumably solving the issue.
Not only have the Bills had a quiet offseason, but they've parted ways with several vital contributors. Buffalo's less-than-ideal cap situation prompted them to cut All-Pro defensive backs Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer in March. Moreover, they released veteran center Mitch Morse. These challenging decisions stemmed from the team working to alleviate their payroll concerns, with nothing to show for them.
The Bills gave themselves financial flexibility, but their actions have left them bereft of talent, particularly in the secondary. Codrington could help in that regard as a defensive back, but he at least represents Buffalo finally adding players and not losing them.
New York has Xavier Gipson to handle return duties, which made Codrington expendable. Regardless, the minor boost in draft capital isn't worth helping the opposition, who the Jets will face twice yearly.