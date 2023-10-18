NFL trade regrade: Deshaun Watson deal is a train wreck for Browns...for now
The Cleveland Browns traded for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson in March of 2022. Just how bad does that deal look now?
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns mortgaged their future on the Deshaun Watson trade. When a team hasn't featured a prominent quarterback and quite some time, they're bound to be more desperate for a Pro Bowl-level passer, despite Watson's checkered past.
It should be noted that Watson still faces at least one sexual harassment allegation. He settled with a number of women in a class-action suit, and was able to put that behind him to some extent. Watson's past actions serves as a black cloud over the Browns organization to this day. It doesn't help that they signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed.
Cleveland traded first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 as well as a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for Watson. Deshaun was suspended for the majority of the 2022 season, and has missed a few games in 2023 thanks to a rotator cuff injury. What's even worse is that Watson's injury status has been rather ambiguous from week-to-week, though he finally opened up a bit on Wednesday.
On whether he would play Sunday against the Colts, Watson failed to provide much certainty.
"I think so, it just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and rehab that we're doing day to day," said Watson, who sat out practice on Wednesday. "So it's up in the air for sure."
Regrading the Texans-Browns trade for Deshaun Watson
To Houston's credit, they have used the majority of their Browns picks to trade up in the NFL Draft. In 2022, the Texans traded back with their Browns selection, and took OL Kenyon Green. In 2023, Houston traded up to trade Will Anderson alongside C.J. Stroud.
The mid-round picks are a wash given the number of trades Houston made, but acquiring Stroud and Anderson in 2023 could make for a core the Texans ride out for years to come. So far this season, Stroud has played better than Watson, which is a tell-tale sign of what the Browns gave up by dealing for the troubled QB to begin with.
The grade on this trade is relatively easy. In acquiring Watson, the Browns fulfilled their quarterback plan when they gave up on Baker Mayfield. Houston instead took the high road and tanked for Stroud, acquired Anderson and still has one first rounder left to use.
The Texans won this trade, barring a Super Bowl run by the Browns.
Browns grade: D
Texans grade: B+