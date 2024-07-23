NFL trade regrade: Haason Reddick holdout puts Jets between rock and a hard place
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets are no strangers to questionable decision-making and disastrous outcomes. The team inevitably implodes every season.
The Jets are currently amid a 13-year postseason drought, the longest among all major North American sports leagues. Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are well aware that their jobs are on the line this season, and they approached the offseason with urgency.
Earlier this offseason, the Jets acquired defensive end Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick. Reddick was expected to join a defensive line rotation that's powered by five other former-first round picks — Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Javon Kinlaw, Soloman Thomas, and Will McDonald IV. With linebacker C.J. Mosley at the second level and cornerback Sauce Gardner in the secondary, the Jets defense seemed poised to excel once again.
Yet, Reddick's tenure in the Meadowlands is already off to a shaky start.
Haason Reddick has the leverage as he holds out from Jets training camp
Reddick is not planning to report to training camp today with the rest of his team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Reddick is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $14.5 million during the 2024 season. The expiring contract — and his asking price — is a large part of the reason why the Eagles traded the pass rusher, and why the Jets were able to acquire him for a relatively low cost. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Reddick is looking for "an adjustment to his contract."
The Jets have little leverage in this situation, considering they already invested a third-round pick into Reddick. At this point, they either have to succumb to his financial demands or attempt to recoup some draft capital by trading him to a different team. It's unlikely that anyone would offer the Jets a third-round pick for Reddick at this point, simply because other teams are well aware that Douglas and Co. don't have any other options.
Teams typically evaluate contractual situations prior to finalizing trades. When a disgruntled star is traded, they usually sign a new contract within days of the trade being finalized. But Reddick has reportedly had little contract with his new team since being traded in late March. He also skipped voluntary team activities and mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason.
The 29-year-old pass rusher logged 27 sacks over the past two years and earned consecutive Pro Bowl selections. The Jets were hoping he would start opposite of defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Reddick has often made his impact in clutch situations — he led the league with 12.5 fourth-quarter sacks over the past two seasons.
The Jets are scheduled to hold their first practice on July 24 at 10:15 am ET, which makes it unlikely for a contract to be signed in time for training camp. Reddick will be subject to fines for unexcused absences.
Regrading the Jets-Eagles trade involving Haason Reddick
Philadelphia was able to acquire Reddick in free agency on a three-year, $45 million contract in 2022. The defensive end made his impact felt immediately — he posted a career-high 16 sacks and led the league with five forced fumbles while helping Philadelphia reach Super Bowl LVII. After two productive seasons, the Eagles were able to turn the successful free-agency signing into a second- or third-round pick.
As for the Jets, what is there to be positive about at this point? At best, Reddick is a distraction. At worst, he is a sunken cost. This could change, of course, if Reddick signs a reworked contract and puts together a stellar season. That's the only thing keeping this trade from being a complete failure right now. At this point, his future with the Jets seems uncertain, and it was completely avoidable. These are conversations that the Jets should have had before they ever traded for the pass rusher.