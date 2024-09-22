NFL trade regrade: Malik Willis proved Titans wrong without throwing a single pass
By Mark Powell
Malik Willis is not a world-beater, but he is a former high draft pick by the Tennessee Titans that they might've given up on a little too early. The Titans viewed Willis as a one-dimensional threat, and his lack of pass attempts in most of his game action reflected that. Heck, for the most part the Packers have employed that same exact strategy now that Willis is forced into action thanks to Jordan Love's injury.
However, the Packers traded for Willis for a reason. He performed admirably in the preseason, so much so that Titans general manager Ran Carthon believed he deserved a chance to make an NFL roster on his own terms. When the Packers called, Carthon jumped at the opportunity.
"I think Malik earned the opportunity to have a chance to be the backup, whether it was here or somewhere else," Carthon said. "He fought his ass off while he was here and did everything we asked him to do."
NFL trade regrade: Did the Titans make the right move trading Malik Willis?
However, Carthon believed that both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph outperformed Willis in training camp and the preseason. At the time of the trade, it was tough to argue with the Titans direction, as Carthon and Co. believed Levis was their best path forward in finding an NFL-level starting quarterback. The stats don't necessarily back the Titans up here.
So, maybe Willis isn't the guy. That doesn't mean Willis is. When asked about the Titans choice to trade him this week, Willis didn't hold any ill will, and appreciated Tennessee giving him an opportunity in the first place.
“I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there. I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned," Willis said.
The trade itself netted the Titans some late 2025 draft capital, which isn't nothing. That 2025 seventh-round pick could become a valuable player on the Tennessee roster someday.
Willis has the right mentality on all of this, but that won't stop us from comparing the trade itself to the Titans reality, and the results thus far. Levis is turnover-prone, while Willis offers some upside. The Titans quarterback room with Willis in it wasn't all that impressive either, though.
Overall, it's too soon to consider this trade a massive win for the Packers, but it did provide them with a backup quarterback they desperately needed. If Levis continues his subpar play, the Titans should roll with Rudolph, a proven veteran who can win them some games in the AFC South, and roll the dice on next year's draft class.