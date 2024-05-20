A Patriots-49ers trade to give Drake Maye what he’s missing most in New England
The New England Patriots struck gold with the No. 3 pick in last month's NFL Draft, selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. A mega-talented, mega-athletic gunner with all the prototypical QB tools, Maye figures to carve out a successful career in the NFL. There is never a guarantee with rookie signal-callers, of course, but Maye inspires confidence.
That said, he enters a tricky situation in New England. Jerod Mayo is a first-time head coach, for one. He also faces a potential training camp battle with Jacoby Brissett, who has been around the block in New England (and the NFL) before. The Pats aren't exactly in position to contend, but Brissett is a bona fide starter when given the opportunity.
What truly stands in Maye's way, however, is roster construction. The Patriots have one of the worst wide receiver rooms in the NFL, point blank. Maybe the worst. New England drafted Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round, a high-wattage WR with the potential to grow alongside Maye for the next decade. That was a smart move by Eliot Wolf and the front office, but the Pats cannot put all their eggs in that basket. A rookie QB and rookie WR leading the way is generally a not a successful recipe.
New England needs more experience in the pass-catching department. DeMario Douglas flashed impressive upside as a rookie, but he's also a spring chicken. Kendrick Bourne won't light the world on fire. If these are Maye's top options, the sailing will be rough. Assuming JuJu Smith-Schuster does not magically regain Pro Bowl form, New England will struggle to generate consistent offense through the air. Factor in a god-awful offensive line and a weak run game, and yeah. It's bad.
The Patriots are not putting Maye in a position to succeed. Sometimes talent wins out regardless, but it's exceedingly rare. Even the best quarterbacks need a solid supporting cast in their orbit. New England has roughly $50 million in cap space, however, so there's room to improve the roster in a hurry.
One obvious trade candidate exists on the west coast. The San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk remain far apart in extension talks. The Niners aren't going to pay both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel from the looks of it, and the former probably garners a better trade return . If the Patriots are serious about maximizing the Drake Maye era, this could be the exact move that is needed.
Patriots-49ers trade to pair Drake Maye and Brandon Aiyuk in Foxboro
The Niners clearly don't feel great about burning $30 million annually on Aiyuk. The Patriots can feel better about it with ample cap space and a QB at the front end of his rookie deal. Also, to be frank, Aiyuk is more or less expendable in San Francisco. That's a harsh way to put it — the Niners are better with him on the field — but Kyle Shanahan, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey do so much to make that offense click. Letting Aiyuk go won't necessarily tank the Niners' Super Bowl odds.
Aiyuk would be far more essential to the Patriots' offensive success. He would immediately take over as the undisputed top target for Maye (or Brissett), offering a stable, proven vet that eases the burden on New England's young wideouts. Polk and Douglas figure to look much better in supporting roles with defenses focused on stopping Aiyuk.
He has never made a Pro Bowl, but Aiyuk led the Niners in receiving yards last season (1,342) while ripping off a comical 17.9 yards per catch. He's explosive and versatile, comfortable lining up all over the formation. He's a proficient deep-ball option, but Aiyuk also thrives on short and intermediate routes. His ability to reel off yards after the catch should appeal to a young Patriots team that will try to simplify Maye's decisions as a rookie.
The Niners get a nice haul, somewhat in line with the Buffalo Bills' return for Stefon Diggs. Aiyuk might cost a tad more since he's four years younger (26) with a more solid long-term contractual outlook. The Houston Texans could lose Diggs next offseason; Aiyuk would sign a major extension as soon as his plane touches down in Foxboro.
This trade should ultimately benefit both sides, assuming San Francisco invests in the right prospects next spring.