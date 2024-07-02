NFL Training Camp rules, schedule, location for all 32 teams
On July 13, the Baltimore Ravens’ rookie class will arrive at training camp, while their veteran report seven days later. It’s the first team to get a jump on the vital work by each of the 32 clubs, all looking to walk away with a victory in Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans.
Ironically, 23 of the 32 clubs will have their veterans report on July 23. The Houston Texans will have their rookies, as well as their vets, come in on July 17.
When does each NFL team begin training camp in 2024?
Here’s a look at the location and the official arrival dates for rookies and veterans for each of the 32 teams.
Team
Location
Rookies
Veterans
Cardinals
Glendale, AZ
July 23
July 23
Falcons
Flowery Branch, GA
July 24
July 24
Ravens
Owings Mills, MD
July 13
July 20
Bills
Rochester, NY
July 16
July 23
Panthers
Charlotte, NC
July 19
July 23
Bears
Lake Forest, IL
July 16
July 19
Bengals
Cincinnati, OH
July 20
July 23
Browns
Berea, OH
July 22
July 23
Cowboys
Oxnard, CA
July 24
July 24
Broncos
Englewood, CO
July 17
July 23
Lions
Allen Park, MI
July 20
July 23
Packers
Green Bay, WI
July 17
July 21
Texans
Houston, TX
July 17
July 17
Colts
Westfield, IN
July 24
July 24
Jaguars
Jacksonville, FL
July 19
July 23
Chiefs
St. Joseph, MO
July 16
July 20
Raiders
Costa Mesa, CA
July 21
July 23
Chargers
El Segundo, CA
July 16
July 23
Rams
Los Angeles, CA
July 23
July 23
Dolphins
Miami Gardens, FL
July 16
July 23
Vikings
Eagan, MN
July 21
July 23
Patriots
Foxborough, MA
July 19
July 23
Saints
Irvine, CA
July 16
July 23
Giants
East Rutherford, NJ
July 16
July 23
Jets
Florham Park, NJ
July 18
July 23
Eagles
Philadelphia, PA
July 23
July 23
Steelers
Latrobe, PA
July 24
July 24
49ers
Santa Clara, CA
July 16
July 23
Seahawks
Renton, WA
July 17
July 23
Buccaneers
Tampa, FL
July 22
July 23
Titans
Nashville, TN
July 23
July 23
Commanders
Ashburn, VA
July 18
July 23
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs train at Missouri Western State University. The team’s rookies report on July 16, while Patrick Mahomes and the veterans arrive four days later. Andy Reid’s team, which has played on Super Sunday four of the past five years, is looking to become the first team to capture three straight Super Bowl titles.
As for the reigning NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers train in Santa Clara at the SAP Performance Facility. Like the Chiefs, their rookies also report on July 16. Their veterans arrive on July 23.
Training Camp Guidelines
Via Over the Cap, you can check out Section 7 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement here (Conduct of Practices), and it lays out the rules when it comes to training camp. Among the key points…
(a) The first day of a Club’s preseason training camp shall be limited to physical examinations, meetings, and classroom instruction; no on-field activities shall be permitted other than running and conditioning. On-field activities are limited to Phase One-type conditioning, timing and testing, except that all coaches are permitted on the field. No helmets or protective shirts are permitted. No footballs may be used (“dead ball” activities only). No plays or walk-throughs are permitted. No individual player instruction or team drills are permitted…
Section 7 of the CBA lays out the parameters when it comes to the rest of the week.
Before you know it, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will be kicking off the 2024 NFL preseason on August 1 at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.