NFL Training Camp rules, schedule, location for all 32 teams

By Russell S. Baxter

Los Angeles Rams Minicamp
Los Angeles Rams Minicamp / Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages
On July 13, the Baltimore Ravens’ rookie class will arrive at training camp, while their veteran report seven days later. It’s the first team to get a jump on the vital work by each of the 32 clubs, all looking to walk away with a victory in Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans.

Ironically, 23 of the 32 clubs will have their veterans report on July 23. The Houston Texans will have their rookies, as well as their vets, come in on July 17.

When does each NFL team begin training camp in 2024?

Here’s a look at the location and the official arrival dates for rookies and veterans for each of the 32 teams.

Team

Location

Rookies

Veterans

Cardinals

Glendale, AZ

July 23

July 23

Falcons

Flowery Branch, GA

July 24

July 24

Ravens

Owings Mills, MD

July 13

July 20

Bills

Rochester, NY

July 16

July 23

Panthers

Charlotte, NC

July 19

July 23

Bears

Lake Forest, IL

July 16

July 19

Bengals

Cincinnati, OH

July 20

July 23

Browns

Berea, OH

July 22

July 23

Cowboys

Oxnard, CA

July 24

July 24

Broncos

Englewood, CO

July 17

July 23

Lions

Allen Park, MI

July 20

July 23

Packers

Green Bay, WI

July 17

July 21

Texans

Houston, TX

July 17

July 17

Colts

Westfield, IN

July 24

July 24

Jaguars

Jacksonville, FL

July 19

July 23

Chiefs

St. Joseph, MO

July 16

July 20

Raiders

Costa Mesa, CA

July 21

July 23

Chargers

El Segundo, CA

July 16

July 23

Rams

Los Angeles, CA

July 23

July 23

Dolphins

Miami Gardens, FL

July 16

July 23

Vikings

Eagan, MN

July 21

July 23

Patriots

Foxborough, MA

July 19

July 23

Saints

Irvine, CA

July 16

July 23

Giants

East Rutherford, NJ

July 16

July 23

Jets

Florham Park, NJ

July 18

July 23

Eagles

Philadelphia, PA

July 23

July 23

Steelers

Latrobe, PA

July 24

July 24

49ers

Santa Clara, CA

July 16

July 23

Seahawks

Renton, WA

July 17

July 23

Buccaneers

Tampa, FL

July 22

July 23

Titans

Nashville, TN

July 23

July 23

Commanders

Ashburn, VA

July 18

July 23

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs train at Missouri Western State University. The team’s rookies report on July 16, while Patrick Mahomes and the veterans arrive four days later. Andy Reid’s team, which has played on Super Sunday four of the past five years, is looking to become the first team to capture three straight Super Bowl titles.

As for the reigning NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers train in Santa Clara at the SAP Performance Facility. Like the Chiefs, their rookies also report on July 16. Their veterans arrive on July 23.

Training Camp Guidelines

Via Over the Cap, you can check out Section 7 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement here (Conduct of Practices), and it lays out the rules when it comes to training camp. Among the key points…

(a) The first day of a Club’s preseason training camp shall be limited to physical examinations, meetings, and classroom instruction; no on-field activities shall be permitted other than running and conditioning. On-field activities are limited to Phase One-type conditioning, timing and testing, except that all coaches are permitted on the field. No helmets or protective shirts are permitted. No footballs may be used (“dead ball” activities only). No plays or walk-throughs are permitted. No individual player instruction or team drills are permitted…

Section 7 of the CBA lays out the parameters when it comes to the rest of the week.

Before you know it, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears will be kicking off the 2024 NFL preseason on August 1 at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

