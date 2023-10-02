NFL Twitter already has Taylor Swift fatigue after one Chiefs-Jets cutaway
The NFL's obsession with Taylor Swift at Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and the Jets has some fans on Twitter pulling out their hair and screaming.
Taylor Swift is the talk of the NFL because of her blossoming relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Celebrities are flocking to games along with the pop star. Entertainment news is all over the gridiron. NBC's Sunday Night Football coverage has cameras watching her every move.
The NFL is loving it. NFL fans? Not so much.
After Isiah Pacheco's breakaway touchdown run put the Chiefs on the board in the first quarter, NBC cut away to Swift and her famous friends celebrating the score. And NFL Twitter basically had enough.
NFL Twitter curses Taylor Swift obsession in SNF Chiefs-Jets game
It won't help that the Chiefs and Jets didn't look like much of the game in the first quarter. Kansas City moved down the field easily on their first drive but had to settle for a field goal. Then Pacheco broke free for his 48-yard touchdown and Noah Gray caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to make it 17-0.
All the while, the Jets offense punted on their first three drives with a three-and-out and a four-and-out to start the game.
New York's defense was supposed to be their strength but an early 17-0 hole proved they aren't a match for the Chiefs offense. And lord knows the Jets offense doesn't have the juice to go toe-to-toe with Andy Reid's team in a shootout.
So Swift and her entourage might be the most interesting thing in Metlife Stadium on Sunday night.
Swift was a guest of Kelce's at last week's Chiefs game against the Bears at Arrowhead. Kansas City won that one going away. Early signs from New York suggest it'll be more of the same at her second game in attendance.
NFL fans may not like the attention on Swift, but Chiefs fans may need to start viewing her as a lucky charm of sorts. It would be real commitment if the pop star made her way to Minneapolis next week though.