NFL Twitter comes to defense of Brittany Mahomes over silly SI Swimsuit Edition outrage
Brittany Mahomes will be one of the new models in the next Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Some NFL fans haven't been as kind.
By Mark Powell
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes has some news of her own.
Brittany Mahomes is well-known around most NFL circles as a proud Kansas City Chiefs fan. Brittany wears her emotions on her sleeve, and has long been supportive of her husband in the spotlight. Now, it's her turn.
Brittany will be one of the new model in the next Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
“Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse. Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide," MJ Day, editor of the SI Swimsuit edition wrote.
Mahomes has received some criticism from fans -- for what I don't necessarily understand -- and has handled it with class.
"I'm here to tell you, people will dislike you, people will love you," Mahomes wrote on Instagram. "Don't let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU."
NFL fans come to defense of Brittany Mahomes amid SI swimsuit edition outrage
While Chiefs haters and other football fans with a strange motive will take any chance they can to bash the Mahomes family. others were supportive of Brittany for putting herself out there.
There's more where that came from. Mahomes off-field work is well-documented. She's a part-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. Brittany is an entrepreneur and further enhancing her brand by being comfortable in her own body.
Why that attracts such negative attention I'll never understand.