NFL Twitter declares Giants the worst team in football: Best memes and tweets
Are the New York Giants okay? NFL Twitter enjoyed the pile on while Giants fans wondered what they did to deserve this misery.
Remember when the Giants won a playoff game last year and Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year? Remember when New York had hope of a good season?
Yeah, that was fun while it lasted.
Week 1 was a reality check with a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys but fans could talk themselves into thinking that everything that could go wrong did go wrong in that game. Maybe it was a fluke.
It definitely wasn't. That much was made clear in Week 2 as the Arizona Cardinals carried a 20-0 lead into halftime against the Giants. Things really are that bad.
While Giants fans were screaming into the void, NFL Twitter was producing memes on memes that even New York can laugh over.
Best memes and tweets as NY Giants reveal they're the worst team in football
The Giants didn't score their first points of the 2023 season until the seventh quarter of play. Early in the third against the Cardinals, Daniel Jones ran for a 14-yard score.
Of course, those good feelings were quickly crushed by a touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs to Marquise Brown to make it 28-7.
Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals three weeks ago. The fact that he outplayed Jones is astounding.
The Cardinals were supposed to be the worst team in the league this year. When Caleb Williams' father warned that the USC quarterback could return to college football next year to avoid a bad organization with the No. 1 pick, everyone assumed he was talking about Arizona.
Yet Arizona lost by four points in Week 1 while the Giants lost by 40. Then they turned about and smacked New York around themselves.
The NFL script writers truly are the best in the business at putting the unexpected on our television screens.