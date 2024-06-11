NFL Twitter is convinced Christian McCaffrey's season is ruined thanks to Madden cover curse
Look away, San Francisco 49ers fans. Christian McCaffrey was officially revealed as the cover athlete for Madden 25. It's an honor that is well-deserved for McCaffrey, the clear-cut best running back in the game, but it's something 49ers fans will dread.
NFL fans believe that there is a Madden cover athlete curse. Essentially, whoever graces the cover of the Madden video game will follow that up with a stinker of a season. Whether it's because of an injury or just underperformance, that's the belief.
Understandably, NFL Twitter is fully convinced that McCaffrey will just be the latest victim.
NFL Twitter is convinced that Christian McCaffrey is next Madden cover curse victim
Any sort of McCaffrey injury or down year would be detrimental to the 49ers. He is the engine that keeps their offense running at a supremely high level. They do have other playmakers, but there's only one CMC.
Josh Allen graced last year's cover and while he wasn't bad or injured, the Buffalo Bills fell short in the playoffs once again. Perhaps the Madden curse this year will simply keep the 49ers from achieving their ultimate goal, which is winning the Super Bowl. They've come so close several times in recent years, but haven't pulled it off.
McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best player in fantasy football since joining the 49ers. Will this cover athlete reveal impact when he's drafted? Will someone be afraid to take him early in fear of the Madden curse?
Perhaps the way 49ers fans should go about this is thinking that the Madden curse is coming to reverse their recent franchise curse. Yes, they've been extremely successful, but they lost in the NFC Championship Game two years in a row before losing last season's Super Bowl. That's three straight years of them getting so close only to see their season end in agonizing defeat.