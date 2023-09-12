NFL Twitter blames Josh Allen’s three-INT stinker on Madden Curse
Buffalo Bils QB Josh Allen threw three interceptions en route to a Monday Night Football loss to the New York Jets. Was the Madden Curse at it again?
By Mark Powell
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen threw three interceptions on Monday night, all three of which went to New York Jets defensive back Jordan Whitehead. Allen has made a habit of handing the ball to the other team since he entered the league in 2018, as he has the most turnovers among QBs in that time period.
Yet, Allen is also among the most explosive players in football. He arguably has the strongest arm in the sport, and he backs down from no defender when on the run. Allen is proof that anything is possible on any given play, at least when he's the signal caller. This potential is why Allen was placed on the cover of Madden heading into the 2023 season.
One game in, and Allen has justified the Madden curse label. Hopefully, he can break the mold in Buffalo's next game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
What is the Madden curse?
The Madden curse suggests that the player who is on the cover of the famous video game each season is doomed to either get injured of suffer a rather major setback on the field. Such examples include Barry Sanders, Michael Vick, Vince Young, Brett Favre, Peyton Hillis, Antonio Brown and more.
Is Bills QB Josh Allen the latest Madden curse victim?
It's far too early to tell if Josh Allen will fall victim to the Madden curse. Despite one bad game against the New York Jets, Allen is more than capable of turning his season around over the next few weeks against opponents Buffalo should defeat, like the Raiders and Washington Commanders. With Stefon Diggs and a core of weapons at the skill positions, Allen has all the ammo needed to right the ship.
Most importantly, Allen is humble. He realizes he is the primary reason his team lost on Monday night, and knows that cannot happen on a regular basis if the Bills are going to end their own curse, and win the Super Bowl.