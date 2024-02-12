NFL Twitter loses its mind over Usher's Super Bowl halftime throwbacks
When Usher was announced as the Super Bowl halftime show performer, some were skeptical.
Those people never experienced a middle school dance in the early 2000s.
Usher was absolutely electric, bringing along an exciting bunch of artists for epic cameos throughout.
There were costume changes. There was shirtless dancing. There were rollerblades. And there was banger after banger after banger to sing along to.
Social media gave Usher his flowers for an incredible set.
Best memes and tweets from Usher's halftime show
While Twitter was full of people who loved the performance, there were also some jokesters coming through with laugh-out-loud memes.
For millenials, the entire performance was pure nostalgia. The best halftime shows have hit that spot and Usher's is certainly up there now.
But not everyone was totally satisfied.
Before the Super Bowl started, there were rumors that Justin Beiber would make an appearance alongside Usher during the halftime show. Fans were disappointed when he didn't show up.
We can't have it all, apparently. Who knows, maybe Beiber and Taylor Swift will make their way onto the halftime stage at some point in the future.
The 49ers led the Chiefs at halftime after a low-scoring first half. Both defenses held Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes mostly in check. A trick play from Jauan Jennings to Christian McCaffrey was the only touchdown in the opening half. Jake Moody booted through a 55-yard field goal for the 49ers while Harrison Butker made one from 28 yards for the Chiefs.