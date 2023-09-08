NFL Week 1 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 of the NFL season often provides memorable matchups and a few stunning upsets. The Green Bay Packers are among those who could be shocked in their season opener.
It is officially Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. A win on opening day is a great way to start a season, but a loss could have a significant impact. Plenty of teams have enjoyed great seasons despite an 0-1 start, but they'd have much rather begun the year with a victory.
Sadly, only 16 teams can escape with a win, unless a tie happens, which isn't unheard of, but not appreciated. That said, there are cases in Week 1 where a team is favored to win, but finds themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard come the end of the game.
Let's take a look at three teams who could end up starting 0-1 despite being favored.
Love may cease to exist for the Packers in the Windy City
Wait, why Green Bay? They've owned Chicago for the vast majority of the last decade plus. Not so fast for those who want to rely on convenience and the 2022 season. Yes, Chicago finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2022, but Green Bay didn't make the playoffs either, in case anyone didn't notice.
Justin Fields will now square off against Jordan Love and he is bringing a new set of toys with him. Wide receiver DJ Moore has already given Bears fans glimpses of what his potential is and the Bears added two new pieces to the offensive line in guard Nate Davis and rookie tackle Darnell Wright. Chicago also added some new faces to their defense with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards.
Green Bay, meanwhile, has the better roster all around, and even though pass rusher Rashan Gary is not 100% after his injury last season. The Packers still have enough pieces defensively to give the Bears issues, and their offense still has young weapons to attack a suspect Bears' defense. Don't be surprised, however, if Chicago is able to win in Week 1 against an old foe.