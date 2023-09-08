NFL Week 1 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 of the NFL season often provides memorable matchups and a few stunning upsets. The Green Bay Packers are among those who could be shocked in their season opener.
The 49ers need to be on high alert for a potential steel explosion
On paper, the San Francisco 49ers look to have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. However, the quarterback situation is still a mystery, even with Brock Purdy currently listed as the starter. The Trey Lance saga was a disaster, make no mistake about it, but they still have a team that can contend for a Super Bowl.
That makes their matchup against the Steelers all the more important. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has had a full offseason since being named a starter under his belt. With running back Najee Harris and impressive wide receiver George Pickens in the fold, the Steelers offense, even with a patched-up offensive line, is potent.
Defensively, TJ Watt and co. have a lot to prove, as the defense of the opposition is coming in with a newly signed Nick Bosa. The 9ers defensive line is supposed to, at least from an outside perspective, dominate. However, outside of Trent Williams, the holes in San Francisco's line are significant thanks to the loss of Mike McGlinchey. The front seven of Pittsburgh can make a statement and tip the game back in their favor.