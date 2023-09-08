NFL Week 1 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 1 of the NFL season often provides memorable matchups and a few stunning upsets. The Green Bay Packers are among those who could be shocked in their season opener.
Eagles need to be alert for a potential trap game
It's going to be Tom Brady Day in Foxborough, and the New England Patriots are expected to rise to the challenge. However, going up as an underdog against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles is not an easy task. There's a reason the birds are feared, and it starts with their offense.
Jalen Hurts is coming off a Super Bowl loss in which he played brilliantly. Additionally, he still has AJ Brown and Devonta Smith on the outside and a veteran offensive line led by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. Defensively, the Eagles are strong in all areas and have a rookie in Jalen Carter who is expected to be a dominant force.
So why the Patriots? Well, they have a very formidable defense led by Matthew Judon and rookie Christian Gonzalez. Though the retirement of Devin McCourty leaves a hole in the secondary, Kyle Dugger is expected to take the next step. Offensively, New England is better suited with their weapons than a year before, which gives Bill Belichick a prime opportunity to gain early ground in the AFC East.