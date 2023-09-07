Fansided

NFL Week 1 2023 full schedule

The NFL 2023 Season kicks off with the Thursday Night Opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, and Week 1 is full of juicy and intriguing matchups

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts
Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

At last, at long last, the 2023 NFL Season has officially arrived. For months and months, we waited, and now finally, a new season begins.

The sight of opening night kickoff is Arrowhead Stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions led by reigning league and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, take on the up-and-coming Detroit Lions.

Of course, the fun doesn't end on Thursday. Sunday features several big matchups and several other of stars of the game. Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to be honored for his Patriot years following his retirement when Mac Jones and the Pats host the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking of Brady, his former team, Tampa Bay, enters the Baker Mayfield era when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota. Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as they head to Chicago to face DJ Moore, Justin Fields, and the Bears. Three rookie quarterbacks make their debuts with Bryce Young (Panthers/Falcons), CJ Stroud (Texans/Ravens), and Anthony Richardson (Colts/Jaguars).

Week 1 caps off with Sunday Night Football when Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head to MetLife to face the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers leads the heavily talked about New York Jets into battle at home against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football (Sep. 11).

NFL Week 1 2023 full schedule

Here's the full outlay of games for the week, which starts with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions, and ends with the New York Jets hosting the Buffalo Bills.

Day

Away team

Home team

Time (ET)

Channel

Thursday, Sep. 7

Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs

8:35 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 10

Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sep. 10

Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sep. 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sep. 10

Arizona Cardinals

Washington Commanders

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sep. 10

Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Bears

4:25 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sep. 10

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sep. 10

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sep. 10

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

8:20 p.m.

NBC

Monday, Sep. 11

Buffalo Bills

New York Jets

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

Next. NFL rumors: Chris Jones is ready to play if Chiefs sign him tonight. NFL rumors: Chris Jones is ready to play if Chiefs sign him tonight. dark

Home/NFL