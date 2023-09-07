NFL Week 1 2023 full schedule
The NFL 2023 Season kicks off with the Thursday Night Opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions, and Week 1 is full of juicy and intriguing matchups
At last, at long last, the 2023 NFL Season has officially arrived. For months and months, we waited, and now finally, a new season begins.
The sight of opening night kickoff is Arrowhead Stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions led by reigning league and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, take on the up-and-coming Detroit Lions.
Of course, the fun doesn't end on Thursday. Sunday features several big matchups and several other of stars of the game. Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to be honored for his Patriot years following his retirement when Mac Jones and the Pats host the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Speaking of Brady, his former team, Tampa Bay, enters the Baker Mayfield era when they take on the Vikings in Minnesota. Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as they head to Chicago to face DJ Moore, Justin Fields, and the Bears. Three rookie quarterbacks make their debuts with Bryce Young (Panthers/Falcons), CJ Stroud (Texans/Ravens), and Anthony Richardson (Colts/Jaguars).
Week 1 caps off with Sunday Night Football when Dak Prescott and the Cowboys head to MetLife to face the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers leads the heavily talked about New York Jets into battle at home against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football (Sep. 11).
Here's the full outlay of games for the week, which starts with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions, and ends with the New York Jets hosting the Buffalo Bills.
Day
Away team
Home team
Time (ET)
Channel
Thursday, Sep. 7
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
8:35 p.m.
Sunday, Sep. 10
Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sep. 10
Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sep. 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
San Francisco 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sep. 10
Arizona Cardinals
Washington Commanders
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sep. 10
Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Bears
4:25 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sep. 10
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sep. 10
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
4:25 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sep. 10
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
8:20 p.m.
NBC
Monday, Sep. 11
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
8:15 p.m.
ESPN