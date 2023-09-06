NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for every game: Packers still own Bears, Chiefs upset alert?
- Are Chiefs in trouble without Chris Jones?
- Packers put Bears under new ownership
- How do both Rodgers and McCarthy fare in primetime?
NFL Week 1 picks and predictions: Late Afternoon Games
Is the Sean Payton revival going to work in Denver? Frankly, it can't get any worse than it was last year in Russell Wilson's first season with the Broncos.
This is a great litmus test for the new-look Broncos, though. The Raiders are among the worst teams in the NFL by my preseason estimation and their secondary is going to be easy to pick apart by the looks of things. In the simplest terms, if Denver doesn't win this one, we might be staring down the barrel of a lost cause.
The Dolphins visiting the Chargers obviously won't get the pub that some other marquee matchups in NFL Week 1 will, but it could be the best game of the day and week. These two offenses should be able to move the ball often. At the end of the day, though, I trust the playmakers in the Dolphins offense more so than I do those in LA, even if I'd give a slight edge to Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa.
There's at least a chance that the Eagles see some serious regression from last season after the loss of both corners and with the roster less deep than it was a year ago. It won't matter against the Patriots, however. Until I see Bill O'Brien's offense really take off, it's hard to trust the Mac Jones-led unit to keep up with top-tier teams in this league. It may not be the most convincing effort from Philadelphia, but the defense should still pave the way to a comfortable win.
Jordan Love, you are the new owner of the Chicago Bears. Your prize? A 1-0 start to your career as the Packers starters.
As the offseason has gone on, I've become a bigger believer in Love in the Matt LaFleur offense. The weapons are young but extremely talented and the head coach is quite impressive. Green Bay's defense is still an issue I'm unconvinced is resolved but, as the Bears offense is still figuring itself out with many new pieces, the Packers are the play in Week 1.
This has been a bit of a trendy upset pick to this point leading up to Sunday in Week 1, but I can't buy into that. Seattle might ultimately be good but unspectacular in year two of Geno Smith. However, the Rams aren't the same team that we saw win a Super Bowl just a couple of years ago. This is team with so many unproven players at key spots, partiuclarly on defense, that it's hard to have faith in them against a playoff-caliber team, which the Seahawks are.