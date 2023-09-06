NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for every game: Packers still own Bears, Chiefs upset alert?
- Are Chiefs in trouble without Chris Jones?
- Packers put Bears under new ownership
- How do both Rodgers and McCarthy fare in primetime?
NFL Week 1 picks and predictions: Sunday and Monday Night Football
My good friend Iain MacMillan is buying all of the offseason narratives with this game. He's in on the Giants making a leap in year two of Brian Daboll, he's in on Dak Prescott's turnovers being an issue, and he's taking New York +3.5 in this game.
He's wrong.
Daniel Jones made notable improvements last season under Daboll, but I also believe that we saw him at his ceiling. The addition of Darren Waller is only going to elevate the offense but so much and he's going up against a Cowboys defense that has a claim to be the best unit in the league. Furthermore, the Dallas offense arguably made as many upgrades this offseason as the G-Men and, on top of that, Dak's intercpetion woes were wholly overblown.
This is a hearty Cowboys victory and a Giants' Week 1 heartbreak waiting to happen.
The AFC East is going to be a warzone in the 2023 season and we should see the prelude to that on Monday Night Football.
Frankly, this has the makings of a heavyweight fight with Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen trading massive blows from start to finish in this game. And while the new Jets quarterback will undoubtedly elevate New York to contend in that type of matchup, the fact of the matter is that Buffalo has been in these types of games before while many of the Jets playmakers have not.
It's going to be tight and one play could legitimately make the difference in this contest. When it's said and done, however, I trust the Bills to make that play based on track record more so than an ascending Jets team with a new quarterback.