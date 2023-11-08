NFL Week 10 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
There are three teams very much in the playoff mix that must be wary of getting knocked off this week by a club that doesn’t boast a winning record.
By the conclusion of Week 10, every team in the NFL will have played at least nine games this season. It begins on Thursday night in the Windy City when the Bears host the Panthers. It concludes on Monday evening when the Denver Broncos visit the struggling Broncos.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Packers)
They are a hard team to figure out. The Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked 29th in the league in total offense and points scored. Only the Denver Broncos are giving up more total yards per game and only three clubs are permitting more rushing yards per game. Yet, Mike Tomlin’s squad owns a 5-3 record, including a 2-0 record within a division in which every team is at least two games above .500.
Every contest seems to be an ordeal for the Black and Gold. However, it could be worse as is the case with the revamped Green Bay Packers. Last week, Matt LaFleur’s club raised its record to 3-5 after snapping a four-game losing streak. Quarterback Jordan Love was solid in a 20-3 victory over the Rams in which he didn’t throw an interception for the first time since Week 2.
Green Bay’s ground attack has struggled for the most part this season, but veteran Aaron Jones comes off his best outing this year. He totaled 20 carries for 73 yards and a score. Green Bay ran for a season-high 184 yards in last Sunday’s win over Los Angeles.
The Steelers have had a few extra days to prepare for this interconference affair. Given the way this season has unfolded, that may not make much of a difference. Tomlin’s team has played it close to the vest and this week it could catch up with them.