NFL Week 10 2023 full schedule
Week 10 of the NFL schedule is now in session, and there are some games worth heavy attention, and others that do not require as much if you are not a fan of said team.
It's another week in the NFL Season. Week 10. With eight weeks left in regulation, it's time to make a push for the playoffs or settle for a high draft pick.
The week kicks off with Carolina and Chicago facing off in primetime on Thursday Night Football. With high draft positioning at stake, don't expect too much of a big show, even with Al Michaels on the call.
There are several old-school matchups that bear attention such as Indianapolis going up against New England. Back in the early 00's, that was must-see TV with The Sherriff and The GOAT (Manning vs Brady). Now......it's ok I guess?
Meanwhile, Baltimore and Cleveland go head to head for division rights and you can be assured that it will be physical. Green Bay is on the road in Pittsburgh and Houston gets Cincinnati. Whoever plays the NFC North is in for a dogfight. The Packer and Steelers game is one that looks intriguing with Jordan Love taking on Kenny Pickett. Which young gun will look better?
New York is on the road in Dallas, and the Cowboys will look to replicate opening night when Big D dropped 40 in the Big Apple. The Commanders have a long flight ahead of them when they visit the Emerald City to meet Oz. Wait, that's not right, it's Geno and the Seahawks.
As for primetime, the Jets are in Vegas to face the Raiders on SNF and on Monday, it's Sean Payton and the Broncos taking a trip to visit Josh Allen and the Bills, but which Josh Allen will the folks who tune in see? The gunslinger with high accuracy, or the erratic one that has Bills fans covering their eyes?
NFL 2023 Week 10 Schedule
Here's a look at what's to come starting with Thursday Night Football. Keep in mind Kansas City, LA Rams, Miami, and Philadelphia are on a bye this week.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Thursday Nov. 9
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
8:15 ET
Amazon Prime
Sunday Nov. 12
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
9:30 AM
NFL Network
Sunday Nov. 12
New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday Nov. 12
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday Nov. 12
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday Nov. 12
Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday Nov. 12
Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday Nov. 12
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday Nov. 12
Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals
4:05 ET
CBS
Sunday Nov. 12
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 ET
CBS
Sunday Nov. 12
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
4: 25 ET
FOX
Sunday Nov. 12
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks
4: 25 ET
FOX
Sunday Nov. 12
New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders
8:20 ET
NBC
Monday Nov. 13
Denver Broncos
Buffalo Bills
8: 15 ET
ESPN + ABC