NFL Week 10 2023 full schedule

Week 10 of the NFL schedule is now in session, and there are some games worth heavy attention, and others that do not require as much if you are not a fan of said team.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) is shown after completing a pass at MetLife
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) is shown after completing a pass at MetLife / Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA
It's another week in the NFL Season. Week 10. With eight weeks left in regulation, it's time to make a push for the playoffs or settle for a high draft pick.

The week kicks off with Carolina and Chicago facing off in primetime on Thursday Night Football. With high draft positioning at stake, don't expect too much of a big show, even with Al Michaels on the call.

There are several old-school matchups that bear attention such as Indianapolis going up against New England. Back in the early 00's, that was must-see TV with The Sherriff and The GOAT (Manning vs Brady). Now......it's ok I guess?

Meanwhile, Baltimore and Cleveland go head to head for division rights and you can be assured that it will be physical. Green Bay is on the road in Pittsburgh and Houston gets Cincinnati. Whoever plays the NFC North is in for a dogfight. The Packer and Steelers game is one that looks intriguing with Jordan Love taking on Kenny Pickett. Which young gun will look better?

New York is on the road in Dallas, and the Cowboys will look to replicate opening night when Big D dropped 40 in the Big Apple. The Commanders have a long flight ahead of them when they visit the Emerald City to meet Oz. Wait, that's not right, it's Geno and the Seahawks.

As for primetime, the Jets are in Vegas to face the Raiders on SNF and on Monday, it's Sean Payton and the Broncos taking a trip to visit Josh Allen and the Bills, but which Josh Allen will the folks who tune in see? The gunslinger with high accuracy, or the erratic one that has Bills fans covering their eyes?

NFL 2023 Week 10 Schedule

Here's a look at what's to come starting with Thursday Night Football. Keep in mind Kansas City, LA Rams, Miami, and Philadelphia are on a bye this week.

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Channel

Thursday Nov. 9

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

8:15 ET

Amazon Prime

Sunday Nov. 12

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

9:30 AM

NFL Network

Sunday Nov. 12

New Orleans Saints

Minnesota Vikings

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday Nov. 12

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday Nov. 12

San Francisco 49ers

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday Nov. 12

Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday Nov. 12

Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday Nov. 12

Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday Nov. 12

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

4:05 ET

CBS

Sunday Nov. 12

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 ET

CBS

Sunday Nov. 12

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

4: 25 ET

FOX

Sunday Nov. 12

Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks

4: 25 ET

FOX

Sunday Nov. 12

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

8:20 ET

NBC

Monday Nov. 13

Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills

8: 15 ET

ESPN + ABC

