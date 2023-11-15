NFL Week 11 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and every team in the NFL has either seven or eight games to play.
There are some big-time spreads available for the NFL Week 11 slate with five teams listed as double-digit favorites. Two of the games listed involve these heavily favored clubs. Be bold or go home?
These five teams are on upset alert in NFL Week 11.
3. Miami Dolphins (vs. Raiders)
There seems to be a sense, at least from afar, that the Silver and Black is suddenly feeling pretty good about itself. The Josh McDaniels Era in Las Vegas lasted only 25 games and proved to be highly disappointing. The Raiders were a dismal 9-16 under his command, including 3-5 this year.
In stepped Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and after two games, it’s so far, so good. There appears to be a new attitude on the field. The club just completed a two-game sweep of the offensively challenged Giants (30-6) and Jets (16-12). However, it was the physical nature of those victories that stood out the most.
Perce’s team now sits at 5-5 and in second place in the AFC West. The Raiders are a flawed team with an offense ranked 31st in the league in total yards per game. However, defensive end Maxx Crosby and company have shown they can get after opposing quarterbacks.
The Dolphins are coming off a week of rest and the last time we saw him on the field they were falling short in the fourth quarter at Frankfurt against the Kansas City Chiefs. Could the Raiders take advantage of a Miami offense that may be a bit rusty?