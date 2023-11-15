NFL Week 11 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
2. Houston Texans (vs. Cardinals)
A team that had won a total of 11 games the previous three seasons entering 2023 owns a 5-4 record after 10 weeks of play. Led by first-time NFL head coach DeMeco Ryans, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and a young receiving corps, the Houston Texans are very much in the playoff mix.
So far this season, the club has knocked off a pair of defending division champions on the road, winning at Jacksonville and Cincinnati. There was also an impressive 30-6 victory over the visiting Steelers.
With a home win over the 2-8 Cardinals, the Texans would double their victory total from a season ago. The Houston offense comes off a 544-yard effort in a 30-27 victory over the Bengals. Stroud has thrown for 2,626 yards and 15 touchdowns in two games. He’s only been picked off twice, although he did commit a total of three turnovers in the last-second victory at Kansas City.
Jonathan Gannon’s team also won last week with a field goal on the final play of the game. Arizona saw quarterback Kyler Murray start his first game of 2023. He was clutch down the stretch as the team snapped a six-game losing streak. Could the Cards catch the Texans off an emotional win and possibly looking ahead to their rematch with the Jaguars?