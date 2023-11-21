3 NFL teams on upset alert in Week 12 on Sunday
This NFL season has seen its share of surprises and there’s still seven weeks to go. This week, all 32 teams are in action and 10 of the 16 games are divisional encounters. That includes all three contests on Turkey Day.
Enclosed are three games that are not divisional matchups. Two of the teams are road favorites. Should be an interesting Sunday.
These are the teams on upset alert in NFL Week 12.
3. New England Patriots (at Giants)
It doesn’t figure to be pretty, but Sunday at MetLife Stadium features two teams that rank last and next-to-last in the league in points per game. The New York Giants (13.5) and New England Patriots (14.1) have also combined for a dismal 5-16 win-loss record.
Brian Daboll’s team surprised some last week with a 31-19 win at Washington. The surprise came in the league’s 32nd-ranked passing attack. Giants’ quarterback Tommy DeVito overcame nine sacks (5 in the first quarter) and wound up throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
Bill Belichick’s club was off last week and brings a three-game losing streak into this interconference clash. The Giants are at home, but the Pats are still favored. Perhaps that’s a vote of confidence for New England’s defense, which has probably deserved a better fate this year. In any case, Big Blue could once again be a very live dog.