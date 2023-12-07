NFL Week 14 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
These three NFL teams are on upset alert entering Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
There’s a pair of last-place teams off this week as the 3-10 Arizona Cardinals and 4-9 Washington Commanders get some much needed rest in preparation for the final four weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Going forward, there will be a full slate of 16 contests starting in Week 15.
It’s getting down to crunch time around the league when it comes to playoff runs. The three teams that are on upset alert this week are all in the postseason chase.
Baltimore Ravens (vs. Rams)
The AFC North leaders did not play last week and certainly benefited from the fact that both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns took it on the chin. The Baltimore Ravens are tied for the best record in the AFC with a 9-3 resume. John Harbaugh’s club (3-0 vs. NFC teams this season) owns the NFL’s top-ranked ground attack and have allowed the fewest points per game in the league.
But don’t discount the rejuvenated Los Angeles Rams, who have strung together three straight victories after a very shaky start this year. Sean McVay’s club has held each of its last four opponents to 20 points or less, this after a 43-20 loss at Dallas back in Week 8. The Rams’ rejuvenated running attack could present problems for Baltimore’s aggressive defense.