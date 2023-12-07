NFL Week 14 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
These three NFL teams are on upset alert entering Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Minnesota Vikings (at Raiders)
Both the Purple Gang and the Silver and Black had Week 13 off and now clash in Sin City as each team looks to end a brief two-game losing streak. It wasn’t long ago that the Vikings were in the midst of a five-game winning streak. As for the Raiders, interim head coach Antonio Pierce has split his four contests since taking over for Josh McDaniels.
You have to give some credit to Minnesota’s defensive coordinator Bryan Flores’ unit gave up a total of one touchdown vs. Denver and Chicago. The team still managed to lose both contests, each in the closing seconds of those games. Kevin O’Connell’s team is on its third different starting quarterback this season. Josh Dobbs has been pretty sensational, as well as mistake prone. He’s thrown five TD passes and run for three scores, but has also turned over the ball a combined eight times in four games with the club.
The Raiders are actually 4-2 at home this season. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is among the NFL leaders in sacks with 11.5 QB traps. Speaking of Dobbs and his issues with ball security, the Vikings are tied with the Browns this season with an NFL-high 24 turnovers. Las Vegas has given up the ball 21 times. This could be a low-scoring affair in which a defensive touchdown could be the difference.