NFL Week 15 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
With the 2023 NFL season entering the final stretch, these three teams need to maintain focus in Week 15, or risk being upset by inferior opponents.
2. Cleveland Browns (vs. Bears)
When you have the league’s top-ranked defensive unit, it can make up for a lot of instability on the other side of the football. Last week, Kevin Stefanski’s team hung on for a 31-27 victory over the visiting Jaguars. Joe Flacco made his second start for the Browns and became the fourth different quarterback to win a game for the team this season. Cleveland owns an 8-5 record and has already exceeded its victory total from a year ago.
Last Sunday, the Browns forced Doug Pederson’s team into four turnovers. It raised the team’s takeaway total this season to 20 in 13 outings. A year ago, Stefanski’s squad forced opponents into 20 turnovers in a disappointing 7-10 showing.
The Chicago Bears have also totaled 20 takeaways this season and have really had the gift of grabs in their last three games. Matt Eberflus’ team, winners of three of their last four games (after a 2-7 start) has forced 11 turnovers in its last three outings. They’ve come up with at least three takeaways in each of those contests.
Cleveland’s four-point win over Jacksonville saw the club give up the football three more times. The Browns lead the NFL with 27 turnovers and that could play right into the hands (or paws) of the resurgent Bears. Chicago also boasts the NFL’s second-ranked run defense. A very interesting game indeed.