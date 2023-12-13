NFL Week 15 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
With the 2023 NFL season entering the final stretch, these three teams need to maintain focus in Week 15, or risk being upset by inferior opponents.
1. Green Bay Packers (vs. Buccaneers)
It was a Monday night heartbreaker at MetLife Stadium for a team on the rise. The Green Bay Packers got more than they bargained for from a New York Giants’ team that has struggled to score points all season. Matt LaFleur’s club didn’t help itself with three turnovers, two by quarterback Jordan Love. Despite the miscues, the Packers took a 22-21 lead with 1:33 to play. However, Green Bay’s defensive unit couldn’t stop the Giants’ offense in the closing minutes.
Speaking of comebacks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up with a huge comeback of their own and kept their hopes alive for a third straight NFC South title. Down 25-22 with 3:23 to play against the rival Falcons at Atlanta, Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield drove his team 75 yards on 12 plays. The march culminated with an 11-yard touchdown toss to tight end Chad Otton with 31 seconds on the clock. Tampa Bay’s 29-25 win means there’s a three-way tie in the NFC South.
Keep an eye on Buccaneers’ second-year running back Rachaad White, who has rushed for 100-plus yards in two of the team’s last three games. He leads the team with 745 yards and five scores on the ground, and is also the club’s third-leading pass-catcher with 48 catches. He’s totaled 419 receiving yards and a pair of TD grabs. White takes aim at a Green Bay defense that has given up the second-most rushing yards in the league.