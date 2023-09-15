NFL Week 2 2023 full schedule
Week 2 of the NFL Season is already here as Week 1 provided some crazy headlines. Another big slate of intriguing matchups awaits.
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was a blur, and upsets were brewing. Week 2 brings forth a new challenge, and before the nightcap, several intriguing matchups will take place.
Thursday night, it’s the now seemingly annual battle of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia comes into this matchup 1-0 after their gutsy victory over the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off an upset loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Be on the lookout for wide receivers AJ Brown and Justin Jefferson to highlight this matchup.
Speaking of the Bucs, they host a reeling Bears squad looking for a resemblance of 21st-century football. Matter of fact, There are just several intriguing matchups in Week Two. Indianapolis hits the road to take on Houston in a bottle of rookie quarterbacks as Anthony Richardson takes on CJ Stroud. Kansas City will visit Jacksonville in a rematch of last year’s divisional-round playoff.
San Francisco will visit Los Angeles for another battle with the Rams and the 49ers have been dominant as of late against the blue and gold, winning eight straight regular season games. Zach Wilson gets back in the fold as Jets quarterback when Gang Green travels to Big D to take on the confident Cowboys.
Week Two’s nightcap features three primetime games. Miami will visit New England on Sunday Night Football, followed by a doubleheader on Monday Night as New Orleans visits rookie Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, along with the Cleveland Browns, traveling to Acrisure Stadium (still can’t get over that name)) in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.
DAY
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
TIME (ET)
CHANNEL
Thursday, Sept. 14
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
-
-
Sunday, Sept. 17
Green Bay Packers
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 17
Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 17
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 17
Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 17
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 17
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 17
Chicago Bears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 17
Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 17
New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals
4:05 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 17
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
4:05 p.m.
FOX
Sunday, Sept. 17
New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 17
Washington Commanders
Denver Broncos
4:25 p.m.
CBS
Sunday, Sept. 17
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
8:20 p.m.
NBC
Monday, Sept. 18
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
7:15 p.m.
ESPN
Monday, Sept. 18
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
8:15 p.m.
ABC