NFL Week 2 2023 full schedule

Week 2 of the NFL Season is already here as Week 1 provided some crazy headlines. Another big slate of intriguing matchups awaits.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots / Winslow Townson/GettyImages
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season was a blur, and upsets were brewing. Week 2 brings forth a new challenge, and before the nightcap, several intriguing matchups will take place.

Thursday night, it’s the now seemingly annual battle of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia comes into this matchup 1-0 after their gutsy victory over the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off an upset loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Be on the lookout for wide receivers AJ Brown and Justin Jefferson to highlight this matchup.

Speaking of the Bucs, they host a reeling Bears squad looking for a resemblance of 21st-century football. Matter of fact, There are just several intriguing matchups in Week Two. Indianapolis hits the road to take on Houston in a bottle of rookie quarterbacks as Anthony Richardson takes on CJ Stroud. Kansas City will visit Jacksonville in a rematch of last year’s divisional-round playoff.

San Francisco will visit Los Angeles for another battle with the Rams and the 49ers have been dominant as of late against the blue and gold, winning eight straight regular season games. Zach Wilson gets back in the fold as Jets quarterback when Gang Green travels to Big D to take on the confident Cowboys.

Week Two’s nightcap features three primetime games. Miami will visit New England on Sunday Night Football, followed by a doubleheader on Monday Night as New Orleans visits rookie Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, along with the Cleveland Browns, traveling to Acrisure Stadium (still can’t get over that name)) in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

NFL Week 2 2023 full schedule

Here's the full outlay of games for the week, which starts with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings and ends with two Monday Night Football games with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.

DAY

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

TIME (ET)

CHANNEL

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles

-

-

Sunday, Sept. 17

Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17

Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17

Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:00 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17

Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17

New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals

4:05 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17

San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams

4:05 p.m.

FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17

Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos

4:25 p.m.

CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

8:20 p.m.

NBC

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers

7:15 p.m.

ESPN

Monday, Sept. 18

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

8:15 p.m.

ABC

