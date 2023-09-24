NFL Week 3 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
Week 2 saw some teams hit the 0-2 mark and a state of panic. Some teams are 2-0 despite the predictions. Week 3? The mystery still lingers
We are back for more of your favorite part of the week. Who is primed to suffer a massive upset in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season? There's a reason to feel nervous.
Sometime, miracles can occur. But, having said that, it would take a huge surprise for some upsets to happen. It's been done before, but mostly in the postseason. Regular season upsets help determine playoff seeding. That doesn't mean there isn't excitement or full-on panic.
Only a handful of undefeated teams remain, and there's a good chance that number will decrease by the end of Week 3. After all, only 1972 Dolphins went perfect for an ENTIRE season. There are also several teams that are 0-3, and based on history, they will be cleaning out their lockers once the regular season concludes.