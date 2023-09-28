Fansided

NFL Week 4 2023: Full schedule, TV times and more

The NFL has entered Week 4, and some matchups bear great interest while others, you just have to shake it off.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
Welcome to Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. If you are off to a good start, keep up the good work. If not, better turn it around, or April can't come fast enough.

The week kicks off Thursday Night with Detroit heading back to the site of their greatest pleasure last season. Green Bay. Detroit knocked the Pack out of the playoff hunt last season with an upset win. It's Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love, which makes it must-see television, unless you happen to be a big market-biased individual.

There are also two matchups with both sides winless. The Vikings facing off against the Packers and the Broncos meeting the Bears. Someone's getting their first win... unless they tie. Cincinnati is on the road against Tennessee, and Atlanta is across the pond against the Jaguars in London. Additionally, Ezekiel Elliot is back in Dallas as the Patriots visit Big D.

The night games are quite interesting as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs meet Rich Eisen and Mike Greenberg's beloved New York Jets and Zach Wilson on Sunday Night Football. Monday Night? Pete Carroll and the Seahawks take a long flight to the site of their Super Bowl XLVIII victory. The Meadowlands, where they meet Daniel Jones and the New York Giants

NFL Week 4 2023 full schedule

Here's a look at the Week 4 Schedule, starting with Thursday Night Football and what's happening Sunday and Monday Night. Be warned, there's always a good matchup that comes out of nowhere, or you can just tune in to Taylor Swift on Sunday Night and call it a week.

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Channel

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

8:15 ET

Amazon Prime

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars

9:30 ET

ESPN+

Sunday, Oct. 1

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1

Denver Broncos

Chicago Bears

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1

Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1

Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Los Angeles Rams

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1

New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1

Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets

8:20 ET

NBC

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants

8:15 ET

ABC + ESPN

