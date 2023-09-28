NFL Week 4 2023: Full schedule, TV times and more
The NFL has entered Week 4, and some matchups bear great interest while others, you just have to shake it off.
Welcome to Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. If you are off to a good start, keep up the good work. If not, better turn it around, or April can't come fast enough.
The week kicks off Thursday Night with Detroit heading back to the site of their greatest pleasure last season. Green Bay. Detroit knocked the Pack out of the playoff hunt last season with an upset win. It's Jared Goff vs. Jordan Love, which makes it must-see television, unless you happen to be a big market-biased individual.
There are also two matchups with both sides winless. The Vikings facing off against the Packers and the Broncos meeting the Bears. Someone's getting their first win... unless they tie. Cincinnati is on the road against Tennessee, and Atlanta is across the pond against the Jaguars in London. Additionally, Ezekiel Elliot is back in Dallas as the Patriots visit Big D.
The night games are quite interesting as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the Kansas City Chiefs meet Rich Eisen and Mike Greenberg's beloved New York Jets and Zach Wilson on Sunday Night Football. Monday Night? Pete Carroll and the Seahawks take a long flight to the site of their Super Bowl XLVIII victory. The Meadowlands, where they meet Daniel Jones and the New York Giants
NFL Week 4 2023 full schedule
Here's a look at the Week 4 Schedule, starting with Thursday Night Football and what's happening Sunday and Monday Night. Be warned, there's always a good matchup that comes out of nowhere, or you can just tune in to Taylor Swift on Sunday Night and call it a week.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Thursday, Sept. 28
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
8:15 ET
Amazon Prime
Sunday, Oct. 1
Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
9:30 ET
ESPN+
Sunday, Oct. 1
Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 1
Denver Broncos
Chicago Bears
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 1
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 1
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 1
Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Los Angeles Rams
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 1
New England Patriots
Dallas Cowboys
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 1
Kansas City Chiefs
New York Jets
8:20 ET
NBC
Monday, Oct. 2
Seattle Seahawks
New York Giants
8:15 ET
ABC + ESPN