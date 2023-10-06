NFL Week 5 2023 full schedule
It's Week 5 in the NFL. Old School Matchups, snoozers, and teams still looking for their first win. This is Week 5.
It's now Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season. This week, there are some good matchups on hand, and if the league swiftly delivers details, plan can be made.
Four teams have the early bye. Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Los Angles Chargers, and Seattle. So, if you happen to be a fan of those teams, take this time to relax and rejuvenate yourself for the long road ahead.
Meanwhile, for the others, it's business as usual. Jacksonville is still across the pond as they get set to meet up with Buffalo. Baltimore and Pittsburgh renew their rivalry in the Steel City once again. Chicago is in the nation's capital on Thursday Night to take on the Commanders. Will the Bears win a game for the first time in 15 tries?
The afternoon games are primed to be a sizzler. The Jets visit Sean Payton and the Broncos as Gang Green looks to the settle the score from the offseason. Cincinnati is in panic mode as they travel to the desert to take on the Cardinals. But the attention is on Sunday and Monday Night.
Carrie Underwood sings for Dallas and San Francisco as they collide in the Bay Area on NBC, with the Cowboys looking to knock the 49ers out of unbeaten status. On Monday, Jordan Love and the Packers visit Las Vegas and take on Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Week 5 2023 full schedule
Here's a look at the Week 4 Schedule, starting with Thursday Night Football and what's happening Sunday and Monday Night. Where is your favorite team scheduled to play? Take a look and find out.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Thursday, Oct. 5
Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders
8:15 ET
Amazon Prime
Sunday Oct. 8
Jacksonville Jaguars
Buffalo Bills
9:30 AM ET
NFL Network
Sunday Oct. 8
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday Oct. 8
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday Oct. 8
Tennessee Titans
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday Oct. 8
Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday Oct. 8
Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday Oct. 8
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday Oct. 8
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
4:05 ET
FOX
Sunday Oct. 8
Cincinnati Bengals
Arizona Cardinals
4:05 ET
FOX
Sunday Oct. 8
New York Jets
Denver Broncos
4:25 ET
CBS
Sunday Oct. 8
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
4:25 ET
CBS
Sunday Oct. 8
Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers
8:20 ET
NBC
Monday, Oct. 9
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
8:15 ET
ESPN + ABC