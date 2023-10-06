Fansided

NFL Week 5 2023 full schedule

It's Week 5 in the NFL. Old School Matchups, snoozers, and teams still looking for their first win. This is Week 5.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

It's now Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season. This week, there are some good matchups on hand, and if the league swiftly delivers details, plan can be made.

Four teams have the early bye. Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Los Angles Chargers, and Seattle. So, if you happen to be a fan of those teams, take this time to relax and rejuvenate yourself for the long road ahead.

Meanwhile, for the others, it's business as usual. Jacksonville is still across the pond as they get set to meet up with Buffalo. Baltimore and Pittsburgh renew their rivalry in the Steel City once again. Chicago is in the nation's capital on Thursday Night to take on the Commanders. Will the Bears win a game for the first time in 15 tries?

The afternoon games are primed to be a sizzler. The Jets visit Sean Payton and the Broncos as Gang Green looks to the settle the score from the offseason. Cincinnati is in panic mode as they travel to the desert to take on the Cardinals. But the attention is on Sunday and Monday Night.

Carrie Underwood sings for Dallas and San Francisco as they collide in the Bay Area on NBC, with the Cowboys looking to knock the 49ers out of unbeaten status. On Monday, Jordan Love and the Packers visit Las Vegas and take on Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Week 5 2023 full schedule

Here's a look at the Week 4 Schedule, starting with Thursday Night Football and what's happening Sunday and Monday Night. Where is your favorite team scheduled to play? Take a look and find out.

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Channel

Thursday, Oct. 5

Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders

8:15 ET

Amazon Prime

Sunday Oct. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills

9:30 AM ET

NFL Network

Sunday Oct. 8

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday Oct. 8

New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday Oct. 8

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday Oct. 8

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday Oct. 8

Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday Oct. 8

New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday Oct. 8

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

4:05 ET

FOX

Sunday Oct. 8

Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals

4:05 ET

FOX

Sunday Oct. 8

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

4:25 ET

CBS

Sunday Oct. 8

Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings

4:25 ET

CBS

Sunday Oct. 8

Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers

8:20 ET

NBC

Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

8:15 ET

ESPN + ABC

Next. What should the New England Patriots do with Mac Jones?. What should the New England Patriots do with Mac Jones?. dark

Home/NFL Schedule