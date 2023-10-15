NFL Week 6 2023 full schedule
It's Week 6 in the NFL. Some teams are looking for respect, while others are looking for validation of starting a fire sale.
It's now Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season. This week, a lot is on the line. Either you are good enough to make a run, or you are better off trading assets at the Oct. 31 trade deadline.
This slate of game already kicked off with the Denver Broncos visiting Kansas City and proceeding to show no fight as the Chiefs won handily 19-8. Now, the Swifties, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce can sit back and enjoy Sunday games without having to worry. The same goes for the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a bye this week.
Meanwhile, across the pond, it's a 2000's rivalry re-ignited when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. Do you think Brian Billick and Jeff Fisher are tuned in for this one? Meanwhile, in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns gets Brock Purdy and the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. New England goes back to the site of a failed lateral as Bill Belichick faces Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Also undefeated like San Francisco, the Philadelphia Eales visit New York as Jalen Hurts faces a tough Jets' defense coming off their big win over Denver. Carolina takes on Miami hoping to get their first win of the year. The Chicago Bears host Minnesota, knowing that the Vikings are without Justin Jefferson.
The night games? The Mafia gets the primetime slot as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants. On Monday Night, Kellen Moore and the Chargers welcome Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys to Los Angeles.
NFL Week 6 2023 full schedule
Here's a look at the Week 6 Schedule starting with the Sunday games. Where is your favorite team scheduled to play? Take a look and find out.
Date
Away Team
Home Team
Time
Channel
Sunday, Oct. 15
Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans
9:30 ET (London)
NFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 15
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 15
San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 15
New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
1:00 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 15
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 15
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 15
Carolina Panthers
Miami Dolphins
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 15
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 15
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
4:05 ET
CBS
Sunday, Oct. 15
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 15
Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 15
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:25 ET
FOX
Sunday, Oct. 15
New York Giants
Buffalo Bills
8:20 ET
NBC
Monday, Oct. 16
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers
8:15 ET
ESPN + ABC