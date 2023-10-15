Fansided

NFL Week 6 2023 full schedule

It's Week 6 in the NFL. Some teams are looking for respect, while others are looking for validation of starting a fire sale.

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball
Oct 8, 2023; London United Kingdom, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
It's now Week 6 of the 2023 NFL Season. This week, a lot is on the line. Either you are good enough to make a run, or you are better off trading assets at the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

This slate of game already kicked off with the Denver Broncos visiting Kansas City and proceeding to show no fight as the Chiefs won handily 19-8. Now, the Swifties, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce can sit back and enjoy Sunday games without having to worry. The same goes for the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, who have a bye this week.

Meanwhile, across the pond, it's a 2000's rivalry re-ignited when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans. Do you think Brian Billick and Jeff Fisher are tuned in for this one? Meanwhile, in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns gets Brock Purdy and the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. New England goes back to the site of a failed lateral as Bill Belichick faces Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also undefeated like San Francisco, the Philadelphia Eales visit New York as Jalen Hurts faces a tough Jets' defense coming off their big win over Denver. Carolina takes on Miami hoping to get their first win of the year. The Chicago Bears host Minnesota, knowing that the Vikings are without Justin Jefferson.

The night games? The Mafia gets the primetime slot as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants. On Monday Night, Kellen Moore and the Chargers welcome Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys to Los Angeles.

Here's a look at the Week 6 Schedule starting with the Sunday games. Where is your favorite team scheduled to play? Take a look and find out.

Date

Away Team

Home Team

Time

Channel

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

9:30 ET (London)

NFL Network

Sunday, Oct. 15

Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 15

San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 15

New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans

1:00 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 15

Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 15

Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 15

Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 15

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 15

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

4:05 ET

CBS

Sunday, Oct. 15

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 15

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 15

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 ET

FOX

Sunday, Oct. 15

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

8:20 ET

NBC

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers

8:15 ET

ESPN + ABC

