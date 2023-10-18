NFL Week 7 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
It’s already been a season of surprises, which is nothing new when it comes to the NFL. Here are three more games that may not go as expected.
Week 7 of the NFL’s 2023 season features a somewhat limited slate. There are just 13 games as six clubs have the week off. That doesn’t mean that this week’s contest won’t have a surprise or two … or three.
Here are a few teams that should be on their guard this Sunday.
3. Cleveland Browns
For only the third time this season, Shane Steichen’s club faces a team outside of the AFC South. The 3-3 Indianapolis Colts fell to the Ravens at Baltimore in Week 1 and there was an overtime home loss to the Rams in Week 4.
The Colts are one victory away from equaling last season’s win total, albeit the club was a dismal 4-12-1 and lost its last seven games. Veteran Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback and comes off a rough showing at Jacksonville in which he turned over the ball four times.
Nonetheless, while the Browns’ defense is the top-ranked unit in the league, Kevin Stefanski’s offense is sporadic at best. P.J. Walker figures to be the starting quarterback once again. Even without Nick Chubb, who was lost for the season in Week 2, the Browns rank fourth in the league in rushing yards per game.
Still, keep in mind that only the Vikings (13) have committed more turnovers than Cleveland (12). Those dozen giveaways have come in only five games.
Look for a low-scoring game and the favored Browns to find themselves on the ropes late in the fourth quarter. Colts’ kicker Matt Gay has connected on 11-of-12 field goal attempts and is a perfect 5-of-5 from 50-plus yards.