NFL Week 7 2023: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
It’s already been a season of surprises, which is nothing new when it comes to the NFL. Here are three more games that may not go as expected.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The defending Super Bowl champions own the longest current winning streak in the league. Since stumbling at home against the formidable Detroit Lions in the Thursday night season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs have reeled off five consecutive victories. Still, Andy Reid’s team hasn’t looked like its usual efficient and productive self on the offensive side of the ball, at least not yet.
Meanwhile, the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers haven’t looked like a playoff team to date. The club comes off a tough 20-17 Monday night loss to the Cowboys, somewhat of a surprise considering the Bolts had an extra week to prepare for the game. Brandon Staley’s team owns a 2-3 record and all five of their contests decided by seven points or less.
The majority of the numbers point Kansas City’s way. Reid’s team has won 12 consecutive games vs. AFC West rivals. However, their last loss within the division actually came in Week 3 of 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium as Justin Herbert and company came away with a 30-24 triumph.
The Chiefs have won the last three meetings, but each of the teams’ clashes since 2021 have been decided by six points or less, including a Kansas City overtime win in 2021. Both games in 2022 saw the Chiefs come up with three-point victories.
Kansas City’s defense has been solid and had more than made up for some of the Chiefs’ inconsistency on offense. However, one number does point in the direction of the Bolts, who have turned over the ball just three times in five outings. On the other hand, Reid’s team has just as many turnovers (9) as takeaways.